Columbia, SC

Columbia College Ranked in U.S. News and World Report Best Colleges

columbiasc.edu
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article9/14 Historic College Recognized in Best Regional University, Best Value School, Best College for Veterans, and Top Performers on Social Mobility Categories. Annually, the U.S. News and World Report Best Colleges lists are released in order to aid future college students in selecting the school for them. To determine the 2022 rankings, the report evaluated over 1,800 different institutions of higher education to assess each university’s overall academic quality. For the 2022 academic year, Columbia College was ranked on four of those lists: Best Regional University in the South, Best Value School in the South, Best College for Veterans, and Top Performers on Social Mobility.

www.columbiasc.edu

