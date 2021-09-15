Nintendo Switch finally supports Bluetooth audio in latest console update
Nintendo has released a new system update for the Nintendo Switch that finally allows the system to use Bluetooth audio. While the console originally launched in 2017, wireless headsets or earphones without a third-party add on wasn’t an option until now. As per the update notes, Ver 13.0.0. will allow you to connect headphones, earbuds, speakers and other devices. However microphones are still unsupported. On top of that, it won’t work while local wireless communication is active. You’ll also only be able to have a maximum of two wireless controllers connected while Bluetooth audio is active.www.videogamer.com
