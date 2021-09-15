Pokemon Sword and Shield: The Journey Starts Today

Award-Winning Zoink Brings Randomness and Mayhem to Players in this Gothic Fairytale Adventure, Available on PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Switch and PC via Origin and Steam. Today, Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) and Zoink Games launched Lost in RandomTM, introducing players to a dark, twisted world where every event and decision is driven by a chance roll of the dice. An Official Selection at the 2021 Tribeca Festival and winner of the Best Indie Award at gamescom 2021, Lost in Random is a single-player action-adventure game bringing fans through the realm of Random as they battle to succeed in the unpredictable, ever-changing world. The game is available now for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC via the EA app, Origin and Steam. Check out the launch trailer here.

