Pokemon Sword and Shield: The Journey Starts Today
In a huge stadium located somewhere far away, thousands of people gathered to watch something called the Gym Challenge, a thing that's famous in the Galar region. Many people come far and wide to see the undefeated champion name Leon, and his strongest fire type partner, Charizard. Whenever Leon strike his famous pose, it makes the crowd go wild every time. He's really famous throughout the entire region. Nobody can defeat him, but his rival, a Dragon type Gym Leader named Raihan, challenged him to try to defeat Leon and claimed the title of Champion.www.quotev.com
