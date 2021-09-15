Critics Claim Debris build up is Contributing to local Flooding and Property Damage in the Village of Ridgewood
Ridgewood NJ, a massive debris jam reported in the Saddle River near Maxwell Place and James Street in Ridgewood . The NJDEP , Bergen County and the Village have come under increasing criticism over debris build up in local water ways , including the Ho-Ho-Kus brook and Saddle River. Critics claim the debris build up is contributing to local flooding and property damage .theridgewoodblog.net
Comments / 0