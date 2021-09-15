CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Chasing Static Comes Out From the Shadows on October 14

By Jacob Bukacek on September 15, 2021
hardcoregamer.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeadware Game’s callback to the PS1 horror-thriller heyday, Chasing Static, finally has a release date for PC. Horror fans will be able to start plunging the secrets of rural North Wales on October 14. Of course, the question now is whether or not it’s a plunge one really wants to take. Horror games might just be the hardest to get right, as the horror must strike that near perfect balance between underwhelming and overbearing in order to succeed. The trailer below seems to suggest that Chasing Static might just manage to pull it off, but one can never be too sure.

hardcoregamer.com

Comments / 0

Related
nichegamer.com

Shadow Corridor is Coming West for Switch

Publisher NIS America has announced Kazuki Shiroma’s horror-adventure game Shadow Corridor is coming west for Switch. While Shadow Corridor is coming west for Switch, it’ll be available digitally (via the eShop) on October 26th, via a license from publisher Regista. NIS America mentioned no plans to bring the PlayStation 4...
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Alan Wake Remastered Might Be Coming This October

Some new store listings reveal that Alan Wake might be coming this October. As a fan of survival horror games and someone who loves the first game, I would buy a remaster on day one. All the way back in June, Epic Game Store backend data revealed information about an...
VIDEO GAMES
jumpdashroll.com

Hell Let Loose Coming to Consoles in October

Hell Let Loose, the incredibly mediocre World War II first-person shooter that released on PC earlier this year, will be coming to the PlayStation 5 and new-generation Xbox consoles on October 5. In my review of the PC version of the game in July, I panned it for being an...
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

A new Pokémon movie is coming to Netflix in October

Ash and Pikachu are heading deep into a mysterious forest for the latest Pokémon movie. Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle will premiere on Netflix on Oct. 8, and the streaming service teamed up with The Pokémon Company to release a new trailer on Tuesday. Secrets of the Jungle...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Shadows#Headware Game#Chasing Static
ab-gaming.com

Sweet Super Mario 64-Lego Comes Out This October

Nintendo and The Lego Group have already worked together for some time combining our favorite danish plastic building blocks with our other favorite Italian video game plumber. Both Mario and Luigi have already gotten their own separate Lego sets and Nintendo just announced a brand new Lego set, filled to the brim with both Goombas and nostalgia.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

The animated Injustice movie will be out in October

The announcement of an animated movie based on Injustice: Gods Among Us was low-key, hidden in the blu-ray bonus features of another animated DC movie. Ed Boon, creative director at Injustice and Mortal Kombat studio NetherRealms, has now broken his silence on the project to reveal its cover art and a release date: October 19.
COMICS
Rely on Horror

Developer Interview: Chasing Static

Chasing Static, the upcoming lo-fi psychological horror indie title, has been garnering positive attention for its premise, old school, “crunchy, low-fi graphics,” and its use of quality voice over talent. We recently had the opportunity to interview Nathan Hamley of indie studio Headware Games, the sole developer of Chasing Static,...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Puzzle platformer In My Shadow out on Switch next week

Later this month, publisher OverGamez and developer Playbae Games will be releasing the puzzle platformer In My Shadow on Switch. It’s set to launch as a digital title on September 25. Bella is the star of the game, and you’ll have the task of unfolding her memories as a girl...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
hardcoregamer.com

Dying Light 2 Stay Human Delayed Again, Launches February 2022

Techland today announced that Dying Light 2 Stay Human has once again suffered a delay. Dying Light 2 Stay Human will no longer make it’s December 7 release the date. The long-anticipated zombie survival action role-playing game has been delayed to February 2022. In a statement posted to Twitter, Pawel Marchewka, CEO of Techland, confirmed that the studio needs more time to polish the game and asked fans to be patient a little longer. Fans will get to see a lot more of the game in the coming months as we speed towards Dying Light 2 Stay Human’s new release date.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Chasing Static is a PS1-style horror game that turns rural Wales into Silent Hill

The last couple years have offered a small wealth of PlayStation 1-inspired horror games, complete with crunchy polygonal graphics and lo-fi vibes: Everything from medieval horror RPGs to laundromat murder. The latest in the PS1 horror frontier is Chasing Static, which throws you into the haunted land of rural north Wales to suss out a strange government experiment, and it's out on PC on October 14.
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Ego, Personality Reigns in Monark’s ‘Allies’ Trailer

Just like certain other JRPGs, getting to know one’s friends is looking to be one of the keys to achieving the best outcome in Nippon Ichi’s upcoming Monark. As powerful as the player character appears to be, it seem he to will be nothing without his quirky bunch of friends. As is fitting for a game all about “madness” and “ego,” this group is eccentric to say the least, and the game’s latest trailer does its best to highlight it.
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

Aragami 2 Review – Death from the shadows…

Coming from Lince Works is the follow up to Aragami; a game that completely passed me by when it was initially released. The snappily named Aragami 2 is launching straight onto Xbox Game Pass, so for us subscribers the value for money aspect of the game is already pretty much nailed on. Obviously, what I hope to do over the course of this review is to examine the rest of the features of the game, so come with me to a world of shadows, sneaking and stabbing!
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Nira out on Switch in October

Nira, the sandbox survival adventure game from publisher Graffiti Games and developer Baseline Games, now has a release date. The two companies announced today that the launch is scheduled for October 14 on Switch. Nira will have you venturing through procedurally generated islands to unravel the story of a mysterious...
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

BloodRayne: ReVamped Coming To Console

Ziggurat Interactive announced today that they will be releasing the ReVamped editions of BloodRayne and BloodRayne 2 digitally on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Switch, along with physical editions for PlayStation 4 and Switch through Limited Run Games. The BloodRayne games were introduced in the early 2000’s and feature fast, visceral combat as a half vampire femme fatale protagonist battles Nazis and evil supernatural forces while learning about her vampire heritage. These ReVamped editions are enhanced versions of the first two original BloodRayne games. There is no release date yet outside this fall. A list of updates include support for higher display resolutions (up to 4K / 3840×2160), upscaled cinematic videos, improvements to lighting at the engine level, plus fully reprocessed lighting data, engine improvements to support uncompressed original textures, and improvements to effects such as reflections, water, fog, and shadows. New localizations include voiced audio and localized text for English, French, Italian, Japanese, Russian, and Spanish in BloodRayne and voiced audio in English and Russian. Localized text for English, French, German, Italian, Russian, and Spanish for BloodRayne 2.
VIDEO GAMES
marketresearchtelecast.com

The Last Campfire is coming to Steam on October 7th

The creator of No Man’s Sky has announced that The Last Campfire is coming to Steam next month. Published on Switch, Apple Arcade, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and the Epic Games Store in 2020, The Last Campfire is coming to Steam on October 7. If you’re not sure if The Last Campfire is for you, Hello Games will release a playable demo for the game on October 1st as part of Steam Next Fest.
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker Job Changes Detailed

During Final Fantasy XIV’s 66 Live Letter today, Yoshi-P and crew detailed various new adjustments that will be made to Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker. This includes the new skills you can expect and major reworks. This is the standard Live Letter we generally get before the expansion. The stream is...
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

tinyBuild Connect Reveals New Games, Release Info, More

Recently, tinyBuild held another Direct-style presentation designed to show off new reveals and updates for games that they’re publishing, and per the developer’s style, it ended up being a rather varied lot of games indeed. There were seven games featured in total, so let’s get right into all of them (make sure to click the game’s title for a trailer if they’re not present)…
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Stern Officially Unveils the City-Stomping Fury of Godzilla Pinball

Of all the movie monsters in the history of cinema, none are as iconic as Godzilla. Sure, King Kong was first, but the big ape didn’t have anywhere else to go once he did a header off the Empire State Building. Godzilla, on the other hand, won’t stay down, coming back movie after movie to protect the Earth no matter who it is that’s wreaking havoc this time. Whether it’s history showing again and again how nature points out the folly of man or alien invaders out to harvest the planet’s resources, Godzilla is there to shut it down. The giant screechy lizard has even built up an entire monstrous pantheon over the years, and a huge number of them are ready to throw down in Stern’s Godzilla Pinball.
VIDEO GAMES
Android Headlines

Aerial Battle Game The Falconeer Comes To Stadia In October

Stadia continues to grow its library of available games, and today Google has announced that The Falconeer will be joining the lineup. The game will officially release on October 5 for the platform. So there are still a few more weeks to wait before you can download it. Having said...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy