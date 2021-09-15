Chasing Static Comes Out From the Shadows on October 14
Headware Game’s callback to the PS1 horror-thriller heyday, Chasing Static, finally has a release date for PC. Horror fans will be able to start plunging the secrets of rural North Wales on October 14. Of course, the question now is whether or not it’s a plunge one really wants to take. Horror games might just be the hardest to get right, as the horror must strike that near perfect balance between underwhelming and overbearing in order to succeed. The trailer below seems to suggest that Chasing Static might just manage to pull it off, but one can never be too sure.hardcoregamer.com
