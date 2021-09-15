Australia and Singapore have higher incidences of insecure databases
Organisations in Australia and Singapore have higher incidences of insecure databases, making them more susceptible to data breaches, a new study has found. According to a five-year longitudinal study by Imperva, the proportion of databases with at least one known vulnerability was 65% in Australia and 64% in Singapore. However, the average number of vulnerabilities per database was higher in Singapore (62%) than Australia (20%).www.computerweekly.com
Comments / 0