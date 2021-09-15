CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australia and Singapore have higher incidences of insecure databases

Cover picture for the articleOrganisations in Australia and Singapore have higher incidences of insecure databases, making them more susceptible to data breaches, a new study has found. According to a five-year longitudinal study by Imperva, the proportion of databases with at least one known vulnerability was 65% in Australia and 64% in Singapore. However, the average number of vulnerabilities per database was higher in Singapore (62%) than Australia (20%).

