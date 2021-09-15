LCHS school spirit on full display on Friday night

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Week 3 of the Central Pa. high school football season features some high-powered matchups and gives a few undefeated teams their toughest tests yet. Week 3 of the 25th season of Friday Night Football on abc27 featured the Game of the Week: Cedar Crest vs. Carlisle. This battle of the unbeaten features one of the most dynamic Herd teams of recent memory behind QB Louis Shank, and the dynamic duo of Ezeekai Thomas and Jeremiah Hargrove. Also this week, Trinity will try to capitalize off fractured momentum against Upper Dauphin after the Shamrocks game last week was canceled. Plus, Susquehanna Township football will try to get its first win of the season against the undefeated Manheim Central Barons.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 9 DAYS AGO