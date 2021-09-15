LCHS school spirit on full display on Friday night
The environment at Lions Club Field for the Lincoln County and Ripley game was electric this past Friday night as a big crowd was on hand for the annual Homecoming game. The Lincoln County Marching Band and Majorettes, the LCHS cheerleaders, and the “Lincoln Loonies” all brought their “A-game” to help cheer their Panthers to victory. Prior to the start of the game the Panthers ran out of the locker room and onto the field with a large fireworks show going off in the background, which brought the Panther faithful to their feet.www.lincolnjournal.com
