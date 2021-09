I got my COVID shot long ago. Two doses of Pfizer in January, no side effects. Nothing but negative COVID tests since then. None of that is a surprise to anyone who knows me, because I am passionate about science. I’m often called upon to defend it publicly. As imperfect as the process is, it’s the best way humanity has to understand the world. Even better, we can use it to change the world to make our lives better.

SCIENCE ・ 11 DAYS AGO