Kingfield Village Enhancement Committee nears completion of three major goals

VEC Committee Members Judy Lewald (left to right) and Jan Royall watch the computer screen as chair Robin Konieczko demonstrates how the Historical Walking Tour will look. (Sue Davis photo)KINGFIELD — The Village Enhancement Committee’s meeting at Webster Hall Thursday, Sept. 9 was both celebratory and sad: celebratory as they reflected on their progress with three challenging goals over the last few years; sad as they reluctantly accepted chair Robin Konieczko’s retirement from leading the committee, effective with the kickoff of the historical tour in October.