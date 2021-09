A previous version of this article erroneously said Spectrum Health is in Detroit. It is in Grand Rapids, Mich. The article has been corrected. It’s okay to have an incorrect scientific hypothesis. But when new data proves it wrong, you have to adapt. Unfortunately, many elected leaders and public health officials have held on far too long to the hypothesis that natural immunity offers unreliable protection against covid-19 — a contention that is being rapidly debunked by science.

