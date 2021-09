England captain Steph Houghton has withdrawn from the squad for the World Cup qualifiers against North Macedonia and Luxembourg due to an ankle injury.The Football Association announced Houghton had sustained the problem during the Lionesses’ final training session prior to Friday’s clash with North Macedonia at Southampton’s St Mary’s Stadium, and was returning to Manchester City for further assessment.Arsenal’s Leah Williamson Houghton’s fellow defender, will now skipper England in Friday’s contest.England boss Sarina Wiegman said in a statement from the FA: “First and foremost we would like to wish Steph a speedy recovery and hope to see her back...

SOCCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO