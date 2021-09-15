Individuals with bipolar disorder have a higher level of uric acid than major depressive disorder: a case–control study

At present, no well-established biomarkers were ever found to distinguish unipolar depression and bipolar disorder (BD). This study aimed to provide a clearer comparison of UA levels between BD and major depressive disorder. Peripheral UA of 119 patients with BD in acute stage (AS) and 77 in remission stage (RS), and 95 patients with UD in AS and 61 in RS were measured, so were 180 healthy controls. UA levels in BD group were higher than UD and HC groups regardless of the AS or RS, while differences in UA levels between UD group and HC group were not significant. Differences in UA levels of BD-M (bipolar mania/hypomania) were higher than BD-D (bipolar depression) subgroups, and UA levels of BD-M and BD-D subgroups were higher than UD and HC groups. The comparison of number of participants with hyperuricemia among groups confirmed the above results. There were no significant differences in UA levels of between drug-use and drug-free/naïve subgroups. UA could distinguish BD and UD significantly both in acute and remission stage. The study suggests patients with BD had a higher level of UA than UD, especially in mania episode. UA may be a potential biomarker to distinguish BD from UD.