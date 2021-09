It was a long offseason, longer than most, but we’ve made it. We’ve finally made it to the NFL season. The post-Drew Brees era begins this Sunday and after a long two calendar years we finally get to welcome back a packed house in the Superdome to see our boys in the black and gold! Oh wait…the game was moved to Jacksonville because of Hurricane Ida. OH COME ON! How many more setbacks and hurdles do our fans have to endure?!

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO