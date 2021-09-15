CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

You can shop every beauty product Rihanna wore to the 2021 Met Gala

By Tiffany Dodson
Harper's Bazaar
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust when we thought beauty billionaire and reigning Met Gala queen Rihanna might not make it to the 2021 red carpet, she and boyfriend A$AP Rocky arrived just in time to stun us all with their head-turning outfits. Rocky was dressed in a colourful cloak draped over a relaxed suit...

www.harpersbazaar.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Ciara turns heads in a leather mini skirt - and wait ‘til you see her boots

On the heels of launching her own clothing line, it was clear Ciara was ready to make a major statement when she made her debut at this year’s New York Fashion Week. And she did not disappoint. The Level Up songstress made fans go wild when she shared several photos of herself on Instagram at the Peter Dundas x Revolve show putting her killer physique and toned legs on display as she struck several photos in the outfit before and after the show.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Rihanna Shut Down the Met Gala Red Carpet In Over-the-Top Balenciaga Couture

It was the date night to end them all. After a red carpet that spanned hours and countless celebs at the 2021 Met Gala, Rihanna and ASAP Rocky made a fashionably-late arrival to close out the ever-expanding party celebrating the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute and its return to the an in-person soiree, feting the museum’s new exhibition, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.” As was rumored earlier in the day, the music artist, entrepreneur and unofficial Met Gala deity arrived in a look from Balenciaga’s fall ’21 couture collection, a voluminous taffeta frock in black with a ruffled hood...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Harper's Bazaar

Beyoncé Skipped the Met Gala to Vacation on a Mega Yacht

Beyoncé was missed at the Met Gala last night, but at least now we know where she was. The superstar dropped three surprise photo dumps of snaps from her European vacation a few hours before the gala, subtly alerting us that she would not be making an appearance. However, she did give us several glamorous looks from her time on a mega yacht.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Essence

Rihanna Is The Queen Of The MET Gala

For her appearance at the 2021 MET Gala, Rihanna stepped out wearing Balenciaga. Her beau, rapper A$AP Rocky, was with her. Rihanna is the Queen of both the MET Gala and the festivities that come after fashion’s biggest night. The singer has thrown some of the most epic parties and is expected to throw this year’s hottest, glamorous MET Gala after-party.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rihanna
ETOnline.com

Rihanna Shuts Down the 2021 Met Gala in Epic Look With A$AP Rocky

Call her the queen of fashion's biggest night, because the 33-year-old singer never disappoints with her Met Ball looks. After missing the 2019 affair, Rihanna arrived to the 2021 celebration at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday in a billowing, black Balenciaga gown with a large, dramatic collar and an ornate, sparkling BVLGARI diamonds.
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

Zendaya's Sultry Balmain Wet-Look Dress at the Venice Film Festival Was Sculpted to Perfection

Whenever Zendaya steps on the red carpet, you can always count on a showstopping look. Thanks to her expert stylist Image Architect Law Roach, and her own undeniable presence, Zendaya arrived at the Venice Film Festival premiere for Dune looking incredible in every sense of the word. This might be Zendaya's best look yet, with her sultry, wet-look dress courtesy of Balmain.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On Beauty#Skin Tone#Erl#Bulgari#Bvlgari Official#Snap Shadows Mix Match#Fine Brow Pencil Styler
E! News

Rihanna Steals the Show With Another Must-See Look at 2021 Met Gala

It's time to "Take a Bow" because the Met Ball queen has arrived. Yes, Rihanna is in the building!. Always one to rise to the occasion, the Fenty Beauty founder made a fierce and fabulous entrance at the 2021 Met Gala with her overly kitschy ensemble—and we're saying that in the best way possible. From her makeup to her clothes to the smallest of details, it's no wonder she reigns supreme at the star-studded event.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vulture

Rihanna Stuns in Balenciaga at Met Gala, Obviously

In what was perhaps the least surprising turn of events last night, Rihanna arrived to the Met Gala fashionably late along with her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, clad in one of the evening’s most memorable looks. Marking the couple’s red-carpet debut, Rihanna wore an all-black ruffled Balenciaga overcoat and matching hat, while Rocky donned a colorful quilt-inspired look by ERL. The two were the last celebrities to arrive at the event, around 10 p.m., after considerable drama over when they would show up. This is not Rihanna’s first show-stopping Met Gala look, of course — who could forget her pope ensemble in 2018 or 2015’s omelette dress? But even when the singer didn’t make it to the Gala, like in 2019, she still ruled the conversation. Such is her power.
BEAUTY & FASHION
UPI News

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky attend Met Gala together

Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Rihanna and A$AP Rocky closed out the Met Gala red carpet together. Rihanna donned a black, coat dress from Balenciaga by designer Demna Gvasalia. The singer also wore a jewelry piece on her head and a sparkling necklace. A$AP Rocky, who arrived fashionably late with Rihanna,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Page Six

Rihanna shows up late to her own Met Gala afterparty

“I want to dance. Where’s RiRi?,” fashion designer Christian Siriano asked Page Six when he arrived to Rihanna’s much-anticipated Met Gala afterparty at Davide in the Meatpacking District on Monday. Well, she wasn’t there yet. After sending the Twitterverse into hysteria by arriving to the actual gala an hour after...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
POPSUGAR

Beyoncé Paired Her Little Black Dress With Pink 6-Inch Heels, and Somewhere Barbie Is Shaking

Beyoncé has transformed into a Versace doll complete with accessories. The icon recently shared photos wearing a look from the brand's fall 2021 collection consisting of a black safety-pin minidress, pink drawstring purse, and matching platform heels towering at six inches. A beautifully tacky cup, also by Versace, completed the outfit. Beyoncé's stylist, K.J. Moody, described the look as "Malibu Bey Barbie Dream."
BEAUTY & FASHION
Cosmopolitan

Rihanna’s bedhead mullet is so chic in her latest photoshoot

Another day, another incredible hair look by Rihanna. Just recently, she has given us long sideburns (which looked amazing, FYI), debuted her shortest mullet to date and even gave us the answer to solving greasy roots, during her appearance at the Met Gala. Now, Rihanna has dropped another round of...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Kylie Jenner Goes Bold in A Brown Leather Jacket, Fur Hat & Knee-High Boots by Acne Studios

Kylie Jenner, who recently took to Instagram to announce her second pregnancy, grabbed some lunch with daughter Stormi during a break from New York Fashion Week on Friday afternoon. While Manhattan temps having been over 80 degrees as of late, the heat didn’t stop Jenner from looking ahead to cozier autumn looks. Case in point: She rocked a statement-making brown leather jacket as a minidress along with animal-printed, fuzzy knee-high boots, and a tan textured furry bucket hat, all straight from Acne Studios’ Fall 2021 runway collection. Jenner is giving a whole new meaning to the idea of maternity style as of late. Last...
BEAUTY & FASHION
fashionista.com

Rihanna Did Indeed Close the Met Gala Red Carpet

It's not over until Rihanna arrives. Though Keke Palmer and Ilana Glazer had turned in their microphones and wrapped Vogue's live stream of the 2021 Met Gala red carpet (the primary — and pretty much only — source covering the arrivals in real time), many viewers were left wondering: Wait, but where's Rihanna? (Me, I'm many viewers.)
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

The Entire World Thinks Rihanna Smells Like Heaven

In news that surprises absolutely no one, Rihanna apparently smells like heaven. She smells so delicious, in fact, that multiple celebrities have spoken out about the allure that is Rihanna's scent. Twitter user @thickannawhore compiled a hilarious thread of videos and screengrabs showing celebrities gushing about Rihanna's scent. This content...
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

Normani Showed Out in a Regal Valentino Gown at the Met Gala

Rising star Normani brought another stunning look to the Met Gala. The pop star walked the red carpet in a mustard-yellow ball gown by Valentino, which had large puffed sleeves that rose above her shoulders, a cinched waist, and an open neckline. She wore her natural hair pulled back in a bun and accessorized with a matching diamond-and-sapphire necklace and rings.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy