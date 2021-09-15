CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Author Correction: Impact of down-stream processing on functional properties of yeasts and the implications on gut health of Atlantic salmon (Salmo salar)

By Jeleel Opeyemi Agboola
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe original Article has been corrected. Department of Animal and Aquacultural Sciences, Norwegian University of Life Sciences, P.O. Box 5003, 1432, Ås, Norway. Jeleel Opeyemi Agboola, Margareth Øverland, Byron Morales-Lange, Leidy Lagos, Liv Torunn Mydland & Jon Øvrum Hansen. Lallemand SAS, 19 rue des Briquetiers, BP59, 31702, Blagnac, France. Faculty...

Author Correction: Interferon-armed RBD dimer enhances the immunogenicity of RBD for sterilizing immunity against SARS-CoV-2

We apologize for some errors that we just found in the paper1 published on 15 July, 2021 on the citations of a few references from 26-50 which have been shifted for one number due to additional citation during the final editing. That means refs 25,26 should be refs 25–27 at first paragraph of result section and the number of error was corrected at 50. The original and correct citations are listed in the table below. This correction does not affect the description of the results or the conclusion of this work.
Ageing immune cells reduce adipose tissue function

Ageing can lead to a disruption of homeostasis and decreased resilience to stress in adipose tissue. As the immune system is implicated in the maintenance of adipose tissue homeostasis, a new study in Cell Metabolism investigates the changes in the immune system in adipose tissue during ageing and identifies a key leukocyte population that contributes to age-related decline.
Author Correction: Loss of grand histone H3 lysine 27 trimethylation domains mediated transcriptional activation in esophageal squamous cell carcinoma

The original version of this Article contained errors in the author affiliations. Tongyang Gong, Hongyan Chen, and Zhihua Liu were incorrectly associated with Oujiang Laboratory, Wenzhou, China. This has now been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article. These authors contributed equally: Jian Yuan, Qi Jiang,...
Author Correction: Novel niobium-doped titanium oxide towards electrochemical destruction of forever chemicals

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-97596-7, published online 09 September 2021. Dajie Zhang was omitted from the author list in the original version of this Article. The Author Contributions section now reads:. “J.S.K. led the electrochemical characterization of the catalysts. N.Q.L. performed the theoretical calculations. D.R.S. assisted with PFAS analysis. J.K.J....
Re-thinking public health: Towards a new scientific logic of routine animal health care in European industrial farming

Humanities and Social Sciences Communications volume 8, Article number: 214 (2021) Cite this article. This study makes the case for a new scientific logic of routine animal health care in industrial farming in Europe. We argue that the social regime underpinning scientific research and development on chronic animal disease management (CADM) in Europe stifles innovation and sustains a productivist model of animal husbandry that facilitates and maintains chronic animal diseases rather than eliminating them. Drawing on documentary analysis and qualitative interviews, the study explores the science of CADM in the broiler, cattle and pig sectors of the European food industry. Our findings show that in these major sectors, research and development on CADM is largely orientated towards a logic of growth, profitability and control rather than a recognition of the interconnection between chronic animal diseases, the food industry, and people (especially consumers) as advocated by the One Health approach. The study contributes to the literature on medical humanities and science and technology studies within One Health and public health in two ways: First, we draw new focus towards chronic animal diseases that are non-transmissible to humans and argue that while these are not zoonoses, they are equally worthy of attention for managing the emergence of new pathogens and diseases. Second, we expand the conceptualisation of One Health to include chronic animal health conditions. Our argument is that public health as an outcome of the One Health approach should be a term of reference that applies to humans and nonhumans alike whether they be farmed animals, practitioners or consumers.
Insights into the origin of the invasive populations of Trioza erytreae in Europe using microsatellite markers and mtDNA barcoding approaches

The African citrus psyllid Trioza erytreae is one of the major threats to citrus industry as the vector of the incurable disease known as huanglongbing (HLB) or citrus greening. The psyllid invaded the northwest of the Iberian Peninsula 6 years ago. The invasion alarmed citrus growers in the Mediterranean basin, the largest citrus producing area in Europe, which is still free of HLB. Before our study, no research had been carried out on the genetic diversity of T. erytreae populations that have invaded the Iberian Peninsula and the archipelagos of the Macaronesia (Madeira and the Canary Islands). In this study, combining microsatellites markers and mtDNA barcoding analysis, we characterize the genetic diversity, structure and maternal relationship of these new invasive populations of T. erytreae and those from Africa. Our results suggest that the outbreaks of T. erytreae in the Iberian Peninsula may have derived from the Canary Islands. The populations of T. erytreae that invaded Macaronesia and the Iberian Peninsula are likely to have originated from southern Africa. We anticipate our results to be a starting point for tracking the spread of this invasive pest outside of Africa and to be important for optimizing contingency and eradication plans in newly invaded and free areas.
Sustainable irrigation based on co-regulation of soil water supply and atmospheric evaporative demand

Irrigation is an important adaptation to reduce crop yield loss due to water stress from both soil water deficit (low soil moisture) and atmospheric aridity (high vapor pressure deficit, VPD). Traditionally, irrigation has primarily focused on soil water deficit. Observational evidence demonstrates that stomatal conductance is co-regulated by soil moisture and VPD from water supply and demand aspects. Here we use a validated hydraulically-driven ecosystem model to reproduce the co-regulation pattern. Specifically, we propose a plant-centric irrigation scheme considering water supply-demand dynamics (SDD), and compare it with soil-moisture-based irrigation scheme (management allowable depletion, MAD) for continuous maize cropping systems in Nebraska, United States. We find that, under current climate conditions, the plant-centric SDD irrigation scheme combining soil moisture and VPD, could significantly reduce irrigation water use (−24.0%) while maintaining crop yields, and increase economic profits (+11.2%) and irrigation water productivity (+25.2%) compared with MAD, thus SDD could significantly improve water sustainability.
Massive methane fluxing from magma–sediment interaction in the end-Triassic Central Atlantic Magmatic Province

Eleonora M. Gouvêa Vasconcellos ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-8768-20618,. Exceptional magmatic events coincided with the largest mass extinctions throughout Earth’s history. Extensive degassing from organic-rich sediments intruded by magmas is a possible driver of the catastrophic environmental changes, which triggered the biotic crises. One of Earth’s largest magmatic events is represented by the Central Atlantic Magmatic Province, which was synchronous with the end-Triassic mass extinction. Here, we show direct evidence for the presence in basaltic magmas of methane, generated or remobilized from the host sedimentary sequence during the emplacement of this Large Igneous Province. Abundant methane-rich fluid inclusions were entrapped within quartz at the end of magmatic crystallization in voluminous (about 1.0 × 106 km3) intrusions in Brazilian Amazonia, indicating a massive (about 7.2 × 103 Gt) fluxing of methane. These micrometre-sized imperfections in quartz crystals attest an extensive release of methane from magma–sediment interaction, which likely contributed to the global climate changes responsible for the end-Triassic mass extinction.
Reproducibility in the UK biobank of genome-wide significant signals discovered in earlier genome-wide association studies

With the establishment of large biobanks, discovery of single nucleotide variants (SNVs, also known as single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNVs)) associated with various phenotypes has accelerated. An open question is whether genome-wide significant SNVs identified in earlier genome-wide association studies (GWAS) are replicated in later GWAS conducted in biobanks. To address this, we examined a publicly available GWAS database and identified two, independent GWAS on the same phenotype (an earlier, “discovery” GWAS and a later, “replication” GWAS done in the UK biobank). The analysis evaluated 136,318,924 SNVs (of which 6289 reached P < 5e−8 in the discovery GWAS) from 4,397,962 participants across nine phenotypes. The overall replication rate was 85.0%; although lower for binary than quantitative phenotypes (58.1% versus 94.8% respectively). There was a 18.0% decrease in SNV effect size for binary phenotypes, but a 12.0% increase for quantitative phenotypes. Using the discovery SNV effect size, phenotype trait (binary or quantitative), and discovery P value, we built and validated a model that predicted SNV replication with area under the Receiver Operator Curve = 0.90. While non-replication may reflect lack of power rather than genuine false-positives, these results provide insights about which discovered associations are likely to be replicated across subsequent GWAS.
Phase-change metasurface slows down light

Light: Advanced Manufacturing 2, 19 (2021) All-dielectric metasurface analogue of electromagnetically induced transparency (EIT) is highly desirable for developing compact and low-loss nanophotonic devices, such as dispersion-tunable slow-light meta devices. However, it remains challenging to realize dynamic control of EIT in all-dielectric metasurfaces in the near-infrared region. To this end, researchers at the Dalian University of Technology in China have demonstrated active tuning of EIT-featuring Mie resonances in an all-dielectric metasurface based on patterned germanium antimony telluride (GST), a phase-changing material whose optical response differs significantly between the amorphous and crystalline phases. Experimentally, they have achieved a spectral tuning range of 360 nm and a relative modulation contrast of 80% at the EIT resonance wavelength by laser-induced phase switching of GST. Surprisingly, the extreme dispersion associated with the EIT resonance results in the group velocity of a near-infrared light beam 335 times slower than that in a vacuum. We anticipate that this optically tunable metasurface device can find its applications in a broad field, and the generic design approach can be extended to more comprehensive optical frequencies by using novel phase-changing materials.
Author Correction: Platelet‑rich plasma (PRP) in osteoarthritis (OA) knee: Correct dose critical for long term clinical efficacy

The original Article has been corrected. Mother Cell Spinal Injury and Stem Cell Research, Anupam Hospital, Rudrapur, Uttarakhand, India. Correspondence to Himanshu Bansal. Open Access This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License, which permits use, sharing, adaptation, distribution and reproduction in any medium or format, as long as you give appropriate credit to the original author(s) and the source, provide a link to the Creative Commons licence, and indicate if changes were made. The images or other third party material in this article are included in the article's Creative Commons licence, unless indicated otherwise in a credit line to the material. If material is not included in the article's Creative Commons licence and your intended use is not permitted by statutory regulation or exceeds the permitted use, you will need to obtain permission directly from the copyright holder. To view a copy of this licence, visit http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/.
Author Correction: Life-course trajectories of weight and their impact on the incidence of type 2 diabetes

Antonio Monteiro Ponce de Leon ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-0704-52151,2,. Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-91910-z , published online 14 June 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors. In the Results section, under the subheading ‘Population attributable fraction (PAF)’,. “The trajectories including exposure to overweight or obesity at any point of life...
Author Correction: Tailored synbiotic powder (functional food) to prevent hyperphosphataemia (kidney disorder)

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-95176-3, published online 13 August 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors in Figure 5, where the x-axis label “Soft drink” was incorrectly given as “Coca cola”. The original Figure 5 and accompanying legend appear below. The original Article has been corrected. Author information.
Author Correction: De novo transcriptome characterization of Iris atropurpurea (the Royal Iris) and phylogenetic analysis of MADS-box and R2R3-MYB gene families

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-95085-5, published online 10 August 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors in the spelling of the authors Yamit Bar-Lev, Esther Senden, Metsada Pasmanik-Chor & Yuval Sapir which were incorrectly given as Bar-Lev Yamit, Senden Esther, Pasmanik-Chor Metsada & Sapir Yuval. The original Article...
Author Correction: Modulating bacterial and gut mucosal interactions with engineered biofilm matrix proteins

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-018-21834-8, published on 22 February 2018. Peter Q. Nguyen was omitted from the author list in the original version of this Article. The Author Contribution section now reads:. “A.D.-T. and N.S.J. conceived the idea and designed the experiments. A.D.-T., and P.P. conducted all experiments and data...
Seeking a revolution in chicken gut health

What if antibiotic use in poultry production could be significantly lowered by using waste products from milling?. That's the possibility that Dr Natalie Morgan is investigating after winning the Australian Eggs Award in the 2021 Science and Innovation Awards for Young People in Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry. Dr Morgan, a...
Correction: Liquid biopsy: an evolving paradigm for the biological characterisation of plasma cell disorders

Correctionto:Leukemia https://doi.org/10.1038/s41375-021-01339-6 The article Genomic analysis of cellular hierarchy in acute myeloid leukemia using ultrasensitive LC-FACSeq, written by Caner Saygin, Eileen Hu, Pu Zhang, Steven Sher, Arletta Lozanski, Tzyy-Jye Doong, Deedra Nicolet, Shelley Orwick, Jadwiga Labanowska, Jordan N. Skinner, Casey Cempre, Tierney Kauffman, Virginia M. Goettl, Nyla A. Heerema, Lynne Abruzzo, Cecelia Miller, Rosa Lapalombella, Gregory Behbehani, Alice S. Mims, Karilyn Larkin, Nicole Grieselhuber, Alison Walker, Bhavana Bhatnagar, Clara D. Bloomfield, John C. Byrd, Gerard Lozanski & James S. Blachly, was originally published electronically on the publisher’s internet portal on 21 May 2021 without open access. With the author(s)’ decision to opt for Open Choice the copyright of the article changed on 16 August 2021 to © The Author(s) 2021 and the article is forthwith distributed under a Creative Commons Attribution.
A meander around many circulatory systems

Of hearts, and myriad other ways natural selection has hit on to sustain multicellular life. Henry Nicholls is a science journalist based in London. You have full access to this article via your institution. Pump: A Natural History of the Heart Bill Schutt Algonquin (2021) Rich in meaning and metaphor,...
Model-based analysis of multi-UAV path planning for surveying postdisaster building damage

Emergency responders require accurate and comprehensive data to make informed decisions. Moreover, the data should be acquired and analyzed swiftly to ensure an efficient response. One of the tasks at hand post-disaster is damage assessment within the impacted areas. In particular, building damage should be assessed to account for possible casualties, and displaced populations, to estimate long-term shelter capacities, and to assess the damage to services that depend on essential infrastructure (e.g. hospitals, schools, etc.). Remote sensing techniques, including satellite imagery, can be used to gathering such information so that the overall damage can be assessed. However, specific points of interest among the damaged buildings need higher resolution images and detailed information to assess the damage situation. These areas can be further assessed through unmanned aerial vehicles and 3D model reconstruction. This paper presents a multi-UAV coverage path planning method for the 3D reconstruction of postdisaster damaged buildings. The methodology has been implemented in NetLogo3D, a multi-agent model environment, and tested in a virtual built environment in Unity3D. The proposed method generates camera location points surrounding targeted damaged buildings. These camera location points are filtered to avoid collision and then sorted using the K-means or the Fuzzy C-means methods. After clustering camera location points and allocating these to each UAV unit, a route optimization process is conducted as a multiple traveling salesman problem. Final corrections are made to paths to avoid obstacles and give a resulting path for each UAV that balances the flight distance and time. The paper presents the details of the model and methodologies, and an examination of the texture resolution obtained from the proposed method and the conventional overhead flight with the nadir-looking method used in 3D mappings. The algorithm outperforms the conventional method in terms of the quality of the generated 3D model.
Projections of northern hemisphere extratropical climate underestimate internal variability and associated uncertainty

Communications Earth & Environment volume 2, Article number: 194 (2021) Cite this article. Internal climate variability will play a major role in determining change on regional scales under global warming. In the extratropics, large-scale atmospheric circulation is responsible for much of observed regional climate variability, from seasonal to multidecadal timescales. However, the extratropical circulation variability on multidecadal timescales is systematically weaker in coupled climate models. Here we show that projections of future extratropical climate from coupled model simulations significantly underestimate the projected uncertainty range originating from large-scale atmospheric circulation variability. Using observational datasets and large ensembles of coupled climate models, we produce synthetic ensemble projections constrained to have variability consistent with the large-scale atmospheric circulation in observations. Compared to the raw model projections, the synthetic observationally-constrained projections exhibit an increased uncertainty in projected 21st century temperature and precipitation changes across much of the Northern extratropics. This increased uncertainty is also associated with an increase of the projected occurrence of future extreme seasons.
