CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Author Correction: Peripheral vasoreactivity in acute ischemic stroke with hemiplegia

By Su Jeong Wang
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-88050-9, published online 20 April 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors in Tables 1, 2 and 3 where previous versions of the tables were published. The original Tables 1, 2 and 3 and accompanying legends appear below. Table 1 Baseline characteristics of study...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Author Correction: Fluorescence/photoacoustic imaging-guided nanomaterials for highly efficient cancer theragnostic agent

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-95660-w, published online 05 August 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error, where the model number “LUX 3.0” for the fluorescence imaging system was omitted. As a result, in the Materials and Methods section, subsection name:. “Fluorescence imaging system design”,. “All of the...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Quantitative, noninvasive MRI characterization of disease progression in a mouse model of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-85679-4, published online 17 March 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Figure 1, where the chemical structure mistakenly featured a pendant amine instead of a pendant hydrazide group. The original Figure 1 and accompanying legend appear below. The original Article has...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Volumetric and shape analysis of the hippocampus in temporal lobe epilepsy with GAD65 antibodies compared with non-immune epilepsy

Correction to: Scientifc Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-89010-z, published online 13 May 2021. The Funding section in the original version of this Article was incomplete. “This work was sponsored by the Instituto de Salud Carlos III (ISCIII) through the Plan Estatal de Investigación Científica y Técnica y de Innovación 2013 2016, project reference...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Derangement of cell cycle markers in peripheral blood mononuclear cells of asthmatic patients as a reliable biomarker for asthma control

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-91087-5, published online 04 June 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors in the Figure legends of Figure 3 and Figure 4. The legends of these Figures were inadvertently switched. The legend of Figure 3:. “mRNA expression of (MKI67, RRM2, and TOP2A) genes in...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ischemic Stroke#Scientific Reports#Clinical Medicine#Peripheral#The Creative Commons
Nature.com

Author Correction: Streptomyces strains modulate dynamics of soil bacterial communities and their efficacy in disease suppression caused by Phytophthora capsici

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-88495-y, published online 29 April 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors in the spelling of the authors Sakineh Abbasi, Ayme Spor, Akram Sadeghi & Naser Safaie which were incorrectly given as Abbasi Sakineh, Spor Ayme, Sadeghi Akram & Safaie Naser respectively. The original...
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Swedish intrauterine growth reference ranges of biometric measurements of fetal head, abdomen and femur

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-79797-8, published online 31 December 2020. The original version of this Article contained errors in the Equations. In the Results section,. Mean and variance equation for BPD in males and females:. $$ Var\left( {Zi} \right) = 0.0{8 } \, + \left[ {0.0{\text{2 log}}\left( {{\text{GA}}_{{\text{i}}} } \right)^{{2}}...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Neutrophil to lymphocyte ratio influences impact of steroids on efficacy of immune checkpoint inhibitors in lung cancer brain metastases

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-85328-w, published online 05 April 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the spelling of the author Baha’eddin A. Muhsen, which was incorrectly given as Baha’eddin Muhsen. As a result, in the Author Contribution section,. “The experimental design was done by A.L.,...
CANCER
Nature.com

Author Correction: Modulating bacterial and gut mucosal interactions with engineered biofilm matrix proteins

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-018-21834-8, published on 22 February 2018. Peter Q. Nguyen was omitted from the author list in the original version of this Article. The Author Contribution section now reads:. “A.D.-T. and N.S.J. conceived the idea and designed the experiments. A.D.-T., and P.P. conducted all experiments and data...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Stroke
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Google
Nature.com

Author Correction: Enhanced genome editing efficiency of CRISPR PLUS: Cas9 chimeric fusion proteins

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-95406-8, published online 10 August 2021. The Supplementary Information file published with the original version of this Article was incomplete. It now also contains Tables A-I, and DNA sequences for eight CRISPR-PLUS proteins. The original Supplementary Information file is provided below. This error has now been...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

Author Correction: Comparative profiling of cortical gene expression in Alzheimer’s disease patients and mouse models demonstrates a link between amyloidosis and neuroinflammation

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-017-17999-3, published online 19 December 2017. This article contains errors in the Introduction, where. “AppNL-G-F/NL-G-F mice carrying the homozygous mutant App gene encoding the humanised Aβ sequence (G601R, F606Y, and R609H) with three pathogenic mutations, namely Swedish (KM595/596NL), Beyreuther/Iberian (I641F), and Arctic (E618G)10, progressively exhibit Aβ accumulation starting at 4 to 6 months of age, dense distributions of microglia and astrocytes from 9 months of age, and behavioural symptoms from 8 to 12 months of age10,11.”
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: pH-sensitive micelles for the intracellular co-delivery of curcumin and Pluronic L61 unimers for synergistic reversal effect of multidrug resistance

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/srep42465, published online 14 February 2017. This Article contains errors. The image used for Figure 2 is incorrect. The correct Figure 2 and its accompanying legend appear below. Consequently, the particle size and zeta potential reported in Table 1 is incorrect. A corrected version of Table...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Inhibition of a nutritional endosymbiont by glyphosate abolishes mutualistic benefit on cuticle synthesis in Oryzaephilus surinamensis

Correction to: Communications Biology https://doi.org/10.1038/s42003-021-02057-6, published online 11 May 2021. The original version of the Article included an error in reporting the glyphosate concentration used in previous work. The “Glyphosate and aromatic amino acid supplementation” section of the methods incorrectly stated a previously reported value of 250 mg glyphosate applied per 48L of soil90 as 250 g glyphosate per 48L of soil, leading to the overestimation of the concentration as 0.4% instead of the correct 0.0004%. This sentence should read “Helander et al. report 250 mg per 48 L of soil to be equivalent to the maximum recommended amount of glyphosate for agronomical applications which translates to 0.0004% based on a fertile soil density of 1.3 g/cm³90.” This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Single-cell RNA sequencing of peripheral blood mononuclear cells from acute Kawasaki disease patients

Kawasaki disease (KD) is the most common cause of acquired heart disease in children in developed countries. Although functional and phenotypic changes of immune cells have been reported, a global understanding of immune responses underlying acute KD is unclear. Here, using single-cell RNA sequencing, we profile peripheral blood mononuclear cells from seven patients with acute KD before and after intravenous immunoglobulin therapy and from three age-matched healthy controls. The most differentially expressed genes are identified in monocytes, with high expression of pro-inflammatory mediators, immunoglobulin receptors and low expression of MHC class II genes in acute KD. Single-cell RNA sequencing and flow cytometry analyses, of cells from an additional 16 KD patients, show that although the percentage of total B cells is substantially decreased after therapy, the percentage of plasma cells among the B cells is significantly increased. The percentage of CD8+ T cells is decreased in acute KD, notably effector memory CD8+ T cells compared with healthy controls. Oligoclonal expansions of both B cell receptors and T cell receptors are observed after therapy. We identify biological processes potentially underlying the changes of each cell type. The single-cell landscape of both innate and adaptive immune responses provides insights into pathogenesis and therapy of KD.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Author Correction: Lgals9 deficiency ameliorates obesity by modulating redox state of PRDX2

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-85080-1, published online 16 March 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors. In Figure 5, the size marker gel image was mistakenly placed in Panel (e). The original Figure 5 and accompanying legend appear below. Additionally in Supplementary Figure 4 and 5, the panel...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Author Correction: Prognostic nomogram for predicting 5-year overall survival in Chinese patients with high-grade osteosarcoma

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-97090-0, published online 06 September 2021. In the original version of this Article, Lin Zhu was omitted as a corresponding author. Correspondence and requests for materials should also be addressed to zhulinkin@foxmail.com. The original Article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. These authors contributed equally:...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Author Correction: A meta-analysis indicating extra-short implants (≤ 6 mm) as an alternative to longer implants (≥ 8 mm) with bone augmentation

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-87507-1, published online 14 April 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Table 2, where the overall evaluation in row “Guida et al. 2020” was incorrect,. “(?) some concerns”. The original Table 2 and accompanying legend appear below. Table 2 Quality assessment...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Single incision laparoscopic surgery using conventional laparoscopic instruments versus two-port laparoscopic surgery for adnexal lesions

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-82204-5, published online 18 February 2021. Figure 2 in the original version of this Article is a duplication of Figure 2 in the article “Huang, KJ., Li, YX., Sheu, BC. et al. Two-port access for laparoscopic surgery for endometrial cancer using conventional laparoscopic instruments. Sci Rep 11, 615 (2021). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-79886-8.” Both of these studies describe the same surgical technique for laparoscopic surgery, for which Figure 2 is a representative image.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Author Correction: Life-course trajectories of weight and their impact on the incidence of type 2 diabetes

Antonio Monteiro Ponce de Leon ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-0704-52151,2,. Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-91910-z , published online 14 June 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors. In the Results section, under the subheading ‘Population attributable fraction (PAF)’,. “The trajectories including exposure to overweight or obesity at any point of life...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Author Correction: Effect of magnesium reduction on the oxygen content of pickling niobium powder

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-94578-7, published online 22 July 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the spelling of the author Li Qingkui which was incorrectly given as Li Qinkui. The original Article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. These authors contributed equally: Wang Jingfeng...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Far-UVC light: A new tool to control the spread of airborne-mediated microbial diseases

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-018-21058-w, published online 09 February 2018. The Authors wish to clarify the Competing Interests section, which now reads as follows:. “The authors G.R.-P, D.J.B and A.B. have a granted patent entitled ‘Apparatus, method and system for selectively affecting and/or killing a virus’ (US10780189B2), that relates to...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy