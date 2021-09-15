CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Author Correction: New insights into structure and function of bis-phosphinic acid derivatives and implications for CFTR modulation

By Sara Bitam
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-83240-x, published online 25 March 2021. Nesrine Baatalah was omitted from the author list in the original version of this Article. The Author Contributions section now reads:. "S.B.: conducted and acquired cellular biology experiments, analyzed and interpreted the data. A.E.: conducted and acquired molecular docking and...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Synergy of diffraction and spectroscopic techniques to unveil the crystal structure of antimonic acid

The elusive crystal structure of the so-called ‘antimonic acid’ has been investigated by means of robust and state-of-the-art techniques. The synergic results of solid-state magic-angle spinning nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy and a combined Rietveld refinement from synchrotron X-ray and neutron powder diffraction data reveal that this compound contains two types of protons, in a pyrochlore-type structure of stoichiometric formula (H3O)1.20(7)H0.77(9)Sb2O6. Some protons belong to heavily delocalized H3O+ subunits, while some H+ are directly bonded to the oxygen atoms of the covalent framework of the pyrochlore structure, with O–H distances close to 1 Å. A proton diffusion mechanism is proposed relying on percolation pathways determined by bond-valence energy landscape analysis. X-ray absorption spectroscopy results corroborate the structural data around Sb5+ ions at short-range order. Thermogravimetric analysis and differential scanning calorimetry endorsed the conclusions on the water content within antimonic acid. Additional 0.7 water molecules per formula were assessed as moisture water by thermal analysis.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Author Correction: Modulating bacterial and gut mucosal interactions with engineered biofilm matrix proteins

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-018-21834-8, published on 22 February 2018. Peter Q. Nguyen was omitted from the author list in the original version of this Article. The Author Contribution section now reads:. “A.D.-T. and N.S.J. conceived the idea and designed the experiments. A.D.-T., and P.P. conducted all experiments and data...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Streptomyces strains modulate dynamics of soil bacterial communities and their efficacy in disease suppression caused by Phytophthora capsici

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-88495-y, published online 29 April 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors in the spelling of the authors Sakineh Abbasi, Ayme Spor, Akram Sadeghi & Naser Safaie which were incorrectly given as Abbasi Sakineh, Spor Ayme, Sadeghi Akram & Safaie Naser respectively. The original...
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Far-UVC light: A new tool to control the spread of airborne-mediated microbial diseases

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-018-21058-w, published online 09 February 2018. The Authors wish to clarify the Competing Interests section, which now reads as follows:. “The authors G.R.-P, D.J.B and A.B. have a granted patent entitled ‘Apparatus, method and system for selectively affecting and/or killing a virus’ (US10780189B2), that relates to...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Publisher Correction: Spatial distribution of freshwater crustaceans in Antarctic and Subantarctic lakes

Patricio De Los Ríos Escalante ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0001-5056-70036,7,. Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-58516-3 and https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-019-44290-4, published online 30 January 2020 and 28 May 2019, respectively. Due to a file provision error, the Publisher Correction for the original Article "Spatial distribution freshwater crustaceans in Antarctic and Subantarctic lakes" contained further errors in...
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Enhancing and quantifying spatial homogeneity in monolayer WS

The original Article has been corrected. National Physical Laboratory, Hampton Road, Teddington, TW11 0LW, UK. Yameng Cao, Sebastian Wood, Filipe Richheimer, J. Blakesley & Fernando A. Castro. Department of Physics, Lancaster University, Lancaster, LA1 4YB, UK. Advanced Technology Institute, University of Surrey, Guildford, Surrey, GU2 7XH, UK. Open Access This...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Tailored synbiotic powder (functional food) to prevent hyperphosphataemia (kidney disorder)

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-95176-3, published online 13 August 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors in Figure 5, where the x-axis label “Soft drink” was incorrectly given as “Coca cola”. The original Figure 5 and accompanying legend appear below. The original Article has been corrected. Author information.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Colletotrichum Species Causing Anthracnose of Rubber Trees in China

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-018-28166-7, published online 11 July 2018. The original version of this Article contains errors. It was not indicated in which fungarium or culture collection the holotype material of the new species was deposited. As a consequence, the proposed new species are invalid due to Art. 40.1 of the Shenzhen Code (Turland et al. 2018)1.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Cytochrome P450-epoxygenated fatty acids inhibit Müller glial inflammation

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-89000-1, published online 06 May 2021. The Supplementary Information file published with this Article contained errors. In the Supplementary Figure 2, the scale of the y-axis in Panel (a) was incorrect. Furthermore, under the subheading ‘Soluble Protein Quantification Method’,. “Secreted protein concentrations are reported as pg/mL/µg...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Turn-key mapping of cell receptor force orientation and magnitude using a commercial structured illumination microscope

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-24602-x, published online 3 August 2021. The original version of this Article omitted the following from the Acknowledgements:. J.M.B., A.T.B., and R.G. acknowledge NSF GRFP grant no. 1444932. J.M.B. acknowledges NCI fellowship grant no. F99CA234959. A.T.B. acknowledges NCI fellowship grant no. F99CA245789. A.V.K. acknowledges NIH grant...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Developmental genetics of color pattern establishment in cats

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-25348-2, published online 7 September 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the labels of. , which incorrectly read ‘. A18V/Dkk4>’ and ‘. C63Y/Dkk4>’. The correct version states ‘. A18V>’ and ‘. C63Y>’. Author information. Author notes. These authors contributed equally: Christopher...
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Author Correction: An in situ activity assay for lysyl oxidases

Correction to: Communications Biology https://doi.org/10.1038/s42003-021-02354-0, published online 5 July 2021. In the original version of the manuscript the authors had included an incorrect image in Fig. 3a (24 h, 50 μM) due to a copy and paste error. This has been corrected in the HTML and PDF versions of the article. Author...
CANCER
Nature.com

Correction: The spatial phenotype of genotypically distinct meningiomas demonstrate potential implications of the embryology of the meninges

In the original published version the “Funding statement” was incorrect. Please find the correct “Funding statement” below. The original article has been corrected. DMF is supported by the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) and a Cancer Research UK (CRUK) Predoctoral Research Bursary (C72069/A30348). DGE and MJS are supported by the all Manchester National Institute for Health Research Biomedical Research Centre (IS-BRC-1215-20007).
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Interrogating the haemodynamic effects of haemodialysis arteriovenous fistula on cardiac structure and function

Arteriovenous fistula (AVF) is the preferred type of vascular access for maintenance haemodialysis but it may contribute to maladaptive cardiovascular remodelling. We studied the effect of AVF creation on cardiac structure and function in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). In this prospective cohort study patients with CKD listed for first AVF creation underwent cardiac magnetic resonance (CMR) imaging at baseline and at 6 weeks. All participants had ultrasound measurements of fistula blood flow at 6 weeks. The primary outcome was the change in left ventricular (LV) mass. Secondary outcomes included changes in LV volumes, LV ejection fraction, cardiac output, LV global longitudinal strain and N-terminal-pro B-type natriuretic peptide (NT-proBNP). A total of 55 participants were enrolled, of whom 40 (mean age 59 years) had AVF creation and completed both scans. On the second CMR scan, a mean increase of 7.4 g (95% CI 1.1–13.7, p = 0.02) was observed in LV mass. Significant increases in LV end-diastolic volumes (p = 0.04) and cardiac output (p = 0.02) were also seen after AVF creation. No significant changes were observed in LV end-systolic volumes, LV ejection fraction, NT-proBNP and LV global longitudinal strain. In participants with fistula blood flows ≥ 600 mL/min (n = 22) the mean increase in LV mass was 15.5 g (95% CI 7.3–23.8) compared with a small decrease of 2.5 g (95% CI − 10.6 to 5.6) in participants with blood flows < 600 mL/min (n = 18). Creation of AVF for haemodialysis resulted in a significant increase of LV myocardial mass within weeks after surgery, which was proportional to the fistula flow.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Evidence of shared and distinct functional and structural brain signatures in schizophrenia and autism spectrum disorder

Schizophrenia (SZ) and autism spectrum disorder (ASD) share considerable clinical features and intertwined historical roots. It is greatly needed to explore their similarities and differences in pathophysiologic mechanisms. We assembled a large sample size of neuroimaging data (about 600 SZ patients, 1000 ASD patients, and 1700 healthy controls) to study the shared and unique brain abnormality of the two illnesses. We analyzed multi-scale brain functional connectivity among functional networks and brain regions, intra-network connectivity, and cerebral gray matter density and volume. Both SZ and ASD showed lower functional integration within default mode and sensorimotor domains, but increased interaction between cognitive control and default mode domains. The shared abnormalties in intra-network connectivity involved default mode, sensorimotor, and cognitive control networks. Reduced gray matter volume and density in the occipital gyrus and cerebellum were observed in both illnesses. Interestingly, ASD had overall weaker changes than SZ in the shared abnormalities. Interaction between visual and cognitive regions showed disorder-unique deficits. In summary, we provide strong neuroimaging evidence of the convergent and divergent changes in SZ and ASD that correlated with clinical features.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Author Correction: Identification and characterization of Piwi-interacting RNAs in human placentas of preeclampsia

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-95307-w, published online 03 August 2021. In the original version of this Article, Affiliation 2, 3 and 4 were not listed in the correct order. The correct affiliations are listed below:. Affiliation 2:. Maternal and Child Health Hospital of Hubei Province, No. 745 Wuluo Road, Hongshan...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Retraction Note: Safety and efficacy of favipiravir versus hydroxychloroquine in management of COVID-19: A randomised controlled trial

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-85227-0, published online 31 March 2021. After concerns were brought to the Editors' attention after publication, the raw data underlying the study were requested. The authors provided several versions of their dataset. Post-publication peer review confirmed that none of these versions fully recapitulates the results presented in the cohort background comparisons, casting doubt on the reliability of the data. Additional concerns were raised about the randomisation procedure, as the equal distribution of male and female patients is unlikely unless sex is a parameter considered during randomisation. However, based on the clarification provided by the authors, sex was not considered during this process. The Editors therefore no longer have confidence in the results and conclusions presented.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Reply to Comment on "In vivo flow cytometry reveals a circadian rhythm of circulating tumor cells"

We thank Niedre et al. for their correspondence regarding our recent paper1. They proposed a point that the temporal distribution of circulating tumor cells (CTCs) monitored by diffuse in vivo flow cytometry in a multiple myeloma mouse model in their previous work2 might be different from our results. Niedre et al. claimed that CTC detection statistics deviated from Poisson but did not found circadian variations in CTC numbers in a multiple myeloma mouse model. They also cite another literature by Juratli. et al.3, in which the authors reported that CTC numbers did not always correlate with tumor size during cancer progression. However, by establishing an orthotopic mouse model of prostate cancer and utilizing the technology in vivo flow cytometry (IVFC), we found CTCs exhibited bursting activity and daily oscillation in an orthotopic model of prostate cancer1.
CANCER
Nature.com

Structural biology of SARS-CoV-2 and implications for therapeutic development

The COVID-19 pandemic, caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), is an unprecedented global health crisis. However, therapeutic options for treatment are still very limited. The development of drugs that target vital proteins in the viral life cycle is a feasible approach for treating COVID-19. Belonging to the subfamily Orthocoronavirinae with the largest RNA genome, SARS-CoV-2 encodes a total of 29 proteins. These non-structural, structural and accessory proteins participate in entry into host cells, genome replication and transcription, and viral assembly and release. SARS-CoV-2 proteins can individually perform essential physiological roles, be components of the viral replication machinery or interact with numerous host cellular factors. In this Review, we delineate the structural features of SARS-CoV-2 from the whole viral particle to the individual viral proteins and discuss their functions as well as their potential as targets for therapeutic interventions.
SCIENCE

