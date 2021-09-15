CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
American Falls, ID

Eight candidates come out for three seats on A.F. council, Sorensen and Beitia run for mayor position

press-times.com
 5 days ago

Eight candidates come out for three seats on A.F. council, Sorensen and Beitia run for mayor position. Plenty of candidates have thrown in their hat for seats on the American Falls City Council. The three incumbents on the council whose terms are up will run against five others. The election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 2. More information will be available in future editions of The Press.

www.press-times.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
American Falls, ID
Idaho State
Idaho Elections
American Falls, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
The Associated Press

AP PHOTOS: Haitian migrants flock to small Texas border city

Thousands of Haitian migrants flocked to a small Texas border city, presenting the Biden administration with a challenge as it tries to manage large numbers of asylum-seekers. U.S. authorities have moved to expel many of the more 12,000 migrants who were camped around a bridge in Del Rio, Texas, after crossing from Ciudad Acuña, Mexico. Officials are also trying to to block others from crossing the border from Mexico.
TEXAS STATE
ABC News

Emmys 2021: Full winners list

The biggest stars in television are being honored at the 73rd Emmy Awards on Sunday night. Cedric the Entertainer is hosting the in-person ceremony at The Event Deck at L.A. LIVE, which is located behind the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The show kicked off at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A F#Election#Falls City#A F Council#The Press#The Power County Press

Comments / 0

Community Policy