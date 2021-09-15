Eight candidates come out for three seats on A.F. council, Sorensen and Beitia run for mayor position
Eight candidates come out for three seats on A.F. council, Sorensen and Beitia run for mayor position. Plenty of candidates have thrown in their hat for seats on the American Falls City Council. The three incumbents on the council whose terms are up will run against five others. The election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 2. More information will be available in future editions of The Press.
