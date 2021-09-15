CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Microsoft releases KB5005565 and KB5005566 Windows 10 updates to fix PowerShell bug and more

By Sofia Wyciślik-Wilson
Beta News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith another Patch Tuesday rolling around, Microsoft has released a pair of new updates for Windows 10 -- KB5005565 and KB5005566. Serving the same purpose, KB5005566 is available for Windows 10 version 1909, and KB5005565 is available for Windows 10 versions 2004, 20H2 and 21H1. These cumulative updates include security fixes, so they are important to install, but they also address non-security bugs including one affecting PowerShell.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microsoft Onedrive#Windows Powershell#Microsoft Apps#Powershell#Kb5005565#Japanese#Onedrive#Usb#Ime#Sdr#Hdr
