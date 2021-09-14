Best Apple TV UAE shows: great series worth binge-watching on Apple TV Plus

Apple TV+ today announced an expanded lineup of series for kids and families that will premiere this fall alongside its award-winning slate, including “Wolfboy and the Everything Factory,” a new animated adventure series from creators Toff Mazery and Edward Jesse, executive producers Joseph Gordon-Levitt, HITRECORD, Emmy Award-winning Bento Box Entertainment and Michael Ryan, premiering on Apple TV+ Friday, September 24; “Get Rolling With Otis,” a series from 9 Story and Brown Bag Films based on the popular books by Penguin Random House, which follows the adventures of a little tractor with a big heart, debuting Friday, October 8; and “Puppy Place,” an adorable live-action scripted series about the search for fur-ever homes based on the Scholastic best-selling book series, which bows Friday, October 15.
