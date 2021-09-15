CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewes in Bloom celebrates 20 years

By Nick Roth
Cape Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, stranded Lewes resident Warren Golde in England. Without knowing for certain when he would be allowed to return home, Golde began to tour the country, including a visit to the East Sussex town of Lewes, on the south side of the island, for which our local town was named. Although the locals weren’t exactly friendly, he said, the town was beautifully adorned with flowers, plants and other welcoming accoutrements. That was the day the idea for Lewes in Bloom was born.

www.capegazette.com

