Names and faces

• Jeff Bridges says his cancer is in remission and his covid-19 case is "in the rear view mirror." The actor posted the good news on his website Monday, saying his tumor shrank from 12 inches to the size of a marble. But Bridges also revealed that he and his wife, Susan Geston, were infected with covid-19 in January while he was undergoing chemotherapy. "Covid kicked my ass pretty good, but I'm double vaccinated & feeling much better now," he wrote. Bridges said his wife spent five days in the hospital, but he was stuck there for five weeks and was even "getting close to the Pearly Gates" at one point because his immune system was shot. Recovery was difficult, he said, and until recently he has needed oxygen support just to walk around. But he said that with the help of an excellent medical team, he was finally able to walk his daughter, Hayley, down the aisle and dance with her at her wedding to "a wonderful guy, Justin Shane." Bridges, 71, posted a video of the father-daughter dance, as well as a trailer for "The Old Man," a television series he's starring in and executive-producing. "I'm excited to get back to work," he wrote. Bridges has been an advocate for mask-wearing and social distancing since early in the pandemic, even doing a public service video for the hospital association of Montana, where he's a part-time resident, showing how far he stays away from The Dude, his character from "The Big Lebowski."