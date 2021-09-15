CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

U.S. relapses as covid infections, deaths surge

Arkansas Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInfection rates are soaring in Kentucky, Georgia and Tennessee, and covid-19 deaths and cases in the U.S. have climbed back to where they were in late winter, wiping out months of progress and potentially bolstering President Joe Biden's argument for broad new vaccination requirements. The U.S. is averaging over 1,800...

