Modulation of ocean acidification by decadal climate variability in the Gulf of Alaska

By Claudine Hauri ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-5048-0028
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCommunications Earth & Environment volume 2, Article number: 191 (2021) Cite this article. Uptake of anthropogenic carbon dioxide from the atmosphere by the surface ocean is leading to global ocean acidification, but regional variations in ocean circulation and mixing can dampen or accelerate apparent acidification rates. Here we use a regional ocean model simulation for the years 1980 to 2013 and observational data to investigate how ocean fluctuations impact acidification rates in surface waters of the Gulf of Alaska. We find that large-scale atmospheric forcing influenced local winds and upwelling strength, which in turn affected ocean acidification rate. Specifically, variability in local wind stress curl depressed sea surface height in the subpolar gyre over decade-long intervals, which increased upwelling of nitrate- and dissolved inorganic carbon-rich waters and enhanced apparent ocean acidification rates. We define this sea surface height variability as the Northern Gulf of Alaska Oscillation and suggest that it can cause extreme acidification events that are detrimental to ecosystem health and fisheries.

deseret.com

Scientists find 6 mysterious structures hidden beneath a Greenland ice sheet

Scientists have suggested there are multiple mysterious structures hidden beneath the Greenland ice sheet. Per Space.com, radar and other technologies have helped scientists discover what’s sitting below Greenland’s ice sheet, which is about 9,800 feet thick. “These new tools reveal a complex, invisible landscape that holds clues to the past...
SCIENCE
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find what triggered the rapid climate change 55 million years ago on Earth

Scientists have uncovered a fascinating new insight into what caused one of the most rapid and dramatic instances of climate change in the history of the Earth. A team of researchers, led by Dr Sev Kender from the University of Exeter, have made a pivotal breakthrough in the cause behind the Paleocene-Eocene Thermal Maximum (PETM) – an extreme global warming event that lasted for around 150 thousand years which saw significant temperature rises.
SCIENCE
Thrillist

Scientists Just Accidentally Discovered the Most Northern Island in the World

A new Island just popped up off the Northern coast of Greenland. Scientists from Denmark and Switzerland who landed by helicopter on it in July originally believed it was Oodaaq Island. Months later, journalist Martin Breum, who had accompanied them on the exhibition, went back through his notes and realized the team had been about 80 miles North of Oodaaq.
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Scientists Just Identified Another Mysterious Surge in The Atmosphere Due to Humans

Levels of molecular hydrogen (H2) in the atmosphere have surged in modern times due to human activity, according to new research. When scientists analyzed air samples trapped in drilled cores of Antarctica's ice, they found atmospheric hydrogen had increased 70 percent over the course of the 20th century. Even as recent air pollution laws have sought to curb fossil fuel emissions, hydrogen emissions have continued to rise with no signs of slowing down. There's a chance that leakage is to blame. Molecular hydrogen is a natural component of our atmosphere due to the breakdown of formaldehyde, but it is also a byproduct of...
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Volcanic Winter: Ever-Present Threat of Catastrophic Supervolcano Eruptions Revealed

Curtin scientists are part of an international research team that studied an ancient supervolcano in Indonesia and found such volcanoes remain active and hazardous for thousands of years after a super-eruption, prompting the need for a rethink of how these potentially catastrophic events are predicted. Associate Professor Martin Danišík, lead...
ENVIRONMENT
ecomagazine.com

How Climatic Changes Influence the Evolution of Oceanic Insects

The history of insects living on the open ocean tracked with the history of the currents they ride. The open oceans are harsh and hostile environments where insects might not be expected to thrive. In fact, only one insect group, ocean skaters, or water striders, has adapted to life on the open seas.
WILDLIFE
editorials24.com

Ocean warming: Impact on global climate, marine life, and human!

The rate at which carbon is released doesn’t change; environmental researchers suggest by 2100, about 95% of ocean surface climates could disappear, creating a very serious future for marine species. They will be left with only two options: adapt or die. Ocean surface climates include a combination of concentration of aragonite, acidity, and water temperature. Aragonite is a mineral used by marine creatures.
SCIENCE
akbizmag.com

‘Bristol Bay Wild Market’ Brings Alaska Flavors to Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena

Bristol Bay Wild Market will join twelve other marketplaces in arena with wild, sustainably sourced seafood. Bristol Bay Native Corporation announced the brand new “Bristol Bay Wild Market” as the exclusive seafood marketplace inside the Climate Pledge Arena. The “Bristol Bay Wild Market” is a collaboration between BBNC, Bristol Bay Regional Seafood Development Association (BBRSDA), and Bristol Wild Seafood Company—three organizations rooted in Alaska that have come together to bring wild Alaska seafood and the rich cultural heritage of Bristol Bay to millions of arena visitors every year. While promotion of wild Bristol Bay sockeye salmon and pacific cod connects these partners, the preservation of Alaska marine habitats and culture unites them. That is why the marketplace is the perfect partner with the sustainability goals of Climate Pledge Arena.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
EurekAlert

Woods Hole is base for new NSF center on ocean chemical-microbe network, climate change

WOODS HOLE, Mass. -- A new Science and Technology Center, which the National Science Foundation (NSF) announced today, will conduct transformative research, along with education and outreach, to promote a deeper understanding and appreciation of the chemicals and chemical processes that underpin ocean ecosystems. The Center for Chemical Currencies of...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

How climate change could impact algae in the global ocean

Global warming is likely to cause abrupt changes to important algal communities because of shifting biodiversity 'break point' boundaries in the oceans—according to research from the University of East Anglia and the Earlham Institute. A new study, published today in the journal Nature Communications, finds that as climate change extends...
ENVIRONMENT
kdll.org

Massive algae bloom in the Gulf of Alaska could be good for marine life

The tiny but mighty phytoplankton live at the base of the food chain in the Gulf of Alaska. They're a food source for small crustaceans, which in turn feed small fish, then bigger fish, then seabirds and marine mammals. Each spring and summer, a large concentration of phytoplankton blooms in...
WILDLIFE
The Weather Channel

India's Climate Crisis: IPCC Forecasts Rise in Heatwaves, Glacier Melt, Ocean Warming, and Sea Levels

Floods, landslides, heat waves, storms and wildfires have been sweeping parts of the world way too frequently in 2021. Scientists have warned us about the possible increase in intensity and frequency of extreme weather events for more than three decades. Now, they are turning into reality—much before we thought they would—and are becoming increasingly unpredictable despite the incredible scientific progress.
ENVIRONMENT
The Daily Collegian

Researchers address need for bridges in remote Alaska as climate warms

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Bridges are increasingly critical for remote communities in rural Alaska, where global warming is causing rivers to freeze later, thaw earlier and form thinner ice. With a new grant from the National Science Foundation, researchers at Penn State plan to investigate the importance of bridges for the well-being of remote Alaskan communities and develop a protocol for these and other communities to fund, construct, monitor and maintain bridges.
POLITICS
Anchorage Daily News

Leaning into Alaska’s climate leadership opportunities

The climate is changing. From ocean acidification to increasing threat of wildfire and thawing permafrost, Alaska is on the frontlines. However, Alaska is also in the unique position to serve as a global leader in equitable, innovative solutions to climate change impacts while creating opportunities across the state. This summer, The Nature Conservancy in Alaska is engaged in a new effort to inform and educate Alaskans on the merits of bipartisan climate solutions: the Alaska Climate Opportunities Assessment.
Phys.org

Missing wind variability means future impacts of climate change may be underestimated in Europe and North America

Extratropical winds have a strong influence on climate in extratropical regions, and are known to vary from decade to decade. However, their variability is currently not factored into climate models making predictions for future climates in these regions. Researchers inserted these into predictions for how extratropical climates will change by the middle of the century, and found uncertainty increased significantly, meaning unusually hot, cold, dry or wet decades are likely to be more frequent here than previously thought.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Climate crisis to drive ‘abrupt’ shifts in algae communities and disrupt ocean food chain, research finds

Global warming is likely to cause abrupt changes to communities of algae that are “essential” for maintaining a healthy ecosystem for ocean life, with the UK likely to be “severely affected” by the changes, according to research.A new study, published in the journal Nature Communications, has found that the climate crisis could lead to shifting biodiversity “break point” boundaries in oceans as the warmer hemisphere extends.The so-called “break points” are areas where the upper ocean temperature is around 15 degrees on an annual average, separating cold and warm waters.The research from the University of East Anglia (UEA) and the Earlham...
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

CANCER
Nature.com

SCIENCE

Comments / 0

