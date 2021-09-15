CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Current contrasting population trends among North American hummingbirds

By Simon G. English
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs pollinators, hummingbirds play a critical role for both the function of ecological communities and in providing ecosystem services for people. To examine the conservation status of North American hummingbirds, we analyzed Breeding Bird Survey data for 8 species and 3 genera from 1970 to 2019 (long-term) and from 2009 to 2019 (short-term, approximately three generations). Among the Selasphorus genus, Allen’s, rufous, and broad-tailed hummingbirds have declined since 1970, and the rate of decline increased from 2009 to 2019. Contrasting the trends from the past half-century, ruby-throated hummingbirds of Eastern North America have declined since approximately 2004 throughout most of the species’ breeding range. In contrast, Anna’s hummingbird populations have increased dramatically since 1970 in their range in western North America. We also tested whether apparent declines might be due to a growing mismatch between the timing of breeding and the timing of BBS surveys. We found no evidence for such an effect, thus supporting the hypothesis that trends reflect true demographic change. Our analyses and geographic modelling highlight the urgent need of regulatory action to conserve hummingbirds uniquely capable of filling their niche in North America.

