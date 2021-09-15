CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Euro-Dollar Upside Seen into German Vote

By Gary Howes
poundsterlinglive.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbove: File image of the SPD's Olaf Scholz, Image: Deutsche Bundesbank. Money transfer specialist rates (indicative): 1.1717-1.1765. More information on securing specialist rates, here. Set up an exchange rate alert, here. The Euro-to-Dollar exchange rate (EUR/USD) is likely to remain supported through the German election and subsequent coalition negotiations, according...

www.poundsterlinglive.com

Comments / 0

Related
DailyFx

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Price May Head Lower Ahead of German Election

Without doubt, the key risk events for traders this coming week will be the meetings of monetary policymakers at the Federal Reserve, the Bank of England and the Bank of Japan; and their decisions will determine the course of the currency and other markets short-term. However, next Sunday’s German Federal...
WORLD
KEYT

Virus fallout, slow internet worry businesses in German vote

GOLSSEN, Germany (AP) — A crowded race to succeed Chancellor Angela Merkel after she decided not to extend her 16 years in office has left many Germans uninspired and undecided ahead of the Sept. 26 parliamentary election. While some of the issues that voters say are most important to them are global or national in scope, many have local and personal priorities. Looming over the election is uncertainty over how much more disruption the pandemic will cause. Small business owners are hoping a new leader might help them avoid a repeat of the pain of the last 18 months. But they are also interested in how the next chancellor will guide efforts to rebuild areas hit by flash floods, improve Germany’s internet and cellphone service, and reduce its onerous bureaucracy.
PUBLIC HEALTH
poundsterlinglive.com

Pound-Dollar Charts Tip Struggle Above 1.38 as Enthusiasm Fades Among Analysts

Money transfer specialist rates (indicative): 1.3650-1.3700. More information on securing specialist rates, here. The Pound-to-Dollar rate was little changed for the week on Friday after an early doors rally to July highs ended in upset for Sterling, although price action has since led analysts to warn that GBP/USD could struggle to sustain any further climb above 1.38 in next week’s trading.
BUSINESS
investing.com

How Will German Elections Impact The Euro Stoxx 50?

As readers may already know, Germans head to the polls on Sunday Sept.26 to elect a new Bundestag, or federal parliament. In all likelihood, two or three parties will have to form a coalition after the initial results to decide who will succeed Angela Merkel, who is standing down after 16 years as chancellor.
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olaf Scholz
Person
Angela Merkel
Person
Armin Laschet
poundsterlinglive.com

Pound-Dollar Rate Upside Backed by Crédit Agricole

Money transfer specialist rates (indicative): 1.3710-1.3765. More information on securing specialist rates, here. The British Pound could extend a recent rally against the U.S. Dollar if the stances held by a number of institutional strategists we follow prove correct, although others still prefer to back the Dollar. Strategists at Crédit...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

Dollar Declines on Slowing Inflation, Sterling Upside Breakout

Dollar drops broadly after data shows declining headline consumer inflation in the US, and even quicker fall in core CPI. It’s adding to the Fed’s case that prior surge in inflation was just transitory. DOW futures responde rather positively to the news. Strengthening risk appetite could put Yen under some pressure too. Meanwhile, Sterling is currently the strongest one for today, but there is prospect of a rebound in commodity currencies today.
BUSINESS
WDBO

Merkel's party ahead in local votes in northern German state

BERLIN — (AP) — The center-right candidate hoping to succeed German Chancellor Angela Merkel is celebrating his party's narrow victory in local elections in a northern German state, two weeks before a national election in which he is struggling in the polls. Sunday's election for local councils in Lower Saxony...
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voting Day#Citi#Eur Usd#Spd#Deutsche Bundesbank Eur#September German#Citibank#Social Democrat Party#The Social Democrat#The Cdu Csu#Greens#Sdp#Fdp#Nomura Bulk#Die Linke#Eurusd#The European Central Bank#Ecb#Fed
FXStreet.com

Dollar flat ahead of key US inflation report, euro dips

Aussie Rises on Short-Squeeze, Loonie Up as Oil Rallies. Summary: The Dollar Index (USD/DXY), a popular gauge of the Greenback’s value against a basket of 6 major currencies, ended flat at 92.64 after trading to an overnight high at 92.89 (Aug 27 peak). Tonight’s release of the Core reading of the US Consumer Price Index is expected to rise 0.3% in August, unchanged from 0.3% in July. In the UK, the July Employment report is due later today. Sterling finished at 1.3835 against the Greenback, little changed from 1.3840 yesterday. The Euro slid to an overnight and near two-week lows at 1.1770 before rebounding to settle at 1.1810 (1.1814 yesterday). Short covering boosted the Australian Dollar to 0.7367 (0.7355) after a CFTC report for the week ended 7 September revealed that net speculative Aussie shorts hit a near 3-year peak. The Dollar slid 0.31% against the Canadian Loonie to 1.2650 from 1.2684. Brent Crude Oil prices extended its gains, up 1.07% to USD 73.70 (USD 72.95). Global bond yields eased. The benchmark US 10-year treasury rate was 1 basis point lower at 1.33%. Germany’s 10-year Bund yield was flat at -0.33%. Australia’s Ten-year Treasury bill yield rose 5 basis points to 1.27%. The Canadian 10-year bond rate slipped 2 basis points to 1.21%.
BUSINESS
poundsterlinglive.com

Pound-Euro Week Ahead Forecast: Supported at 1.16 as Data Determines Upside

- GBP/EUR supported at 1.16 as corrective pressure wanes. - But struggles to overcome 1.17 without lift from UK data. - As jobs, inflation figures & UK gov’s pandemic plans eyed. Image © Adobe Images. GBP/EUR reference rates at publication:. Spot: 1.1709. Bank transfers (indicative guide): 1.1390-1.1470. Money transfer specialist...
CURRENCIES
Times Daily

Not easy voting green: Germans wary of getting climate bill

HALLE, Germany (AP) — It's a scorching September day and the Green party candidate hoping to succeed Angela Merkel as German chancellor leaps on stage in front of hundreds of supporters for what should be a home run. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not...
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Euro
Reuters

Dollar little changed, euro steady ahead of ECB decision

TOKYO, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The dollar was supported on Thursday as doubts over the global economy's strength subdued risk sentiment, while the euro steadied ahead of a European Central Bank policy meeting later in the day that is expected result in a reduction in stimulus. The dollar index remained...
CURRENCIES
poundsterlinglive.com

Euro-Dollar Struggles for Momentum as ECB Eyes Second QE Adjustment in December

- EUR/USD struggles despite ECB adjustment of QE plans. - Level of PEPP purchases reduced, may be curbed further. - But duration of PEPP QE purchases risks being prolonged. - Inflation, growth forecasts lifted, but ECB caution prevails. - EUR/USD supported at 1.18 but struggles for momentum. Image: ECB Governing...
CURRENCIES
poundsterlinglive.com

Euro-Dollar Could See Three-Month Highs if ECB Pares Back Pandemic QE Programme

- EUR/USD eyeing 1.18 amid third corrective setback. - But any QE cutback from ECB could revive appetite. - Placing three-month highs above 1.19 in contention. Money transfer specialist rates (indicative): 1.1705-1.1750. More information on securing specialist rates, here. Set up an exchange rate alert, here. The Euro-to-Dollar rate was...
CURRENCIES
US News and World Report

Merkel's Conservatives Slump to Record Low Before German Vote

BERLIN (Reuters) - Support for Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative bloc has fallen to an all-time low of 19%, a Forsa poll showed on Tuesday, less than three weeks before a German election, while the Social Democrats (SPD) extended their lead to 6 points. The Forsa poll for RTL/n-tv put the...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

German elections: Germans turn to ‘Vote-o-meter’ for guidance on electoral choice

Precision and a penchant for machines have long been part of the German psyche.So it should be no surprise that Germans are increasingly turning to a computer program to help them figure out how they should vote in the September 26 elections – the “Wahl-O-Mat” or “Vote-O-Meter”.Instead of relying on their hearts, emotions or the words of charismatic speakers when deciding how they will cast their ballots, Germans are counting more and more on the “Wahl-O-Mat” voting advice application (VVA) to guide them through the litany of party policy platforms and to the polls when the country elects a new...
ELECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy