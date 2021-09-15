CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Localised labyrinthine patterns in ecosystems

By M. G. Clerc
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSelf-organisation is a ubiquitous phenomenon in ecosystems. These systems can experience transitions from a uniform cover towards the formation of vegetation patterns as a result of symmetry-breaking instability. They can be either periodic or localised in space. Localised vegetation patterns consist of more or less circular spots or patches that can be either isolated or randomly distributed in space. We report on a striking patterning phenomenon consisting of localised vegetation labyrinths. This intriguing pattern is visible in satellite photographs taken in many territories of Africa and Australia. They consist of labyrinths which is spatially irregular pattern surrounded by either a homogeneous cover or a bare soil. The phenomenon is not specific to particular plants or soils. They are observed on strictly homogenous environmental conditions on flat landscapes, but they are also visible on hills. The spatial size of localized labyrinth ranges typically from a few hundred meters to ten kilometres. A simple modelling approach based on the interplay between short-range and long-range interactions governing plant communities or on the water dynamics explains the observations reported here.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Nature.com

In vitro and in vivo detection of tunneling nanotubes in normal and pathological osteoclastogenesis involving osteoclast fusion

Osteoclasts are multinucleated cells formed through specific recognition and fusion of mononuclear osteoclast precursors derived from hematopoietic stem cells. Detailed cellular events concerning cell fusion in osteoclast differentiation remain ambiguous. Tunneling nanotubes (TNTs), actin-based membrane structures, play an important role in intercellular communication between cells. We have previously reported the presence of TNTs in the fusion process of osteoclastogenesis. Here we analyzed morphological details of TNTs using scanning electron microscopy. The osteoclast precursor cell line RAW-D was stimulated to form osteoclast-like cells, and morphological details in the appearance of TNTs were extensively analyzed. Osteoclast-like cells could be classified into three types; early osteoclast precursors, late osteoclast precursors, and multinucleated osteoclast-like cells based on the morphological characteristics. TNTs were frequently observed among these three types of cells. TNTs could be classified into thin, medium, and thick TNTs based on the diameter and length. The shapes of TNTs were dynamically changed from thin to thick. Among them, medium TNTs were often observed between two remote cells, in which side branches attached to the culture substrates and beaded bulge-like structures were often observed. Cell-cell interaction through TNTs contributed to cell migration and rapid transport of information between cells. TNTs were shown to be involved in cell-cell fusion between osteoclast precursors and multinucleated osteoclast-like cells, in which movement of membrane vesicles and nuclei was observed. Formation of TNTs was also confirmed in primary cultures of osteoclasts. Furthermore, we have successfully detected TNTs formed between osteoclasts observed in the bone destruction sites of arthritic rats. Thus, formation of TNTs may be important for the differentiation of osteoclasts both in vitro and in vivo. TNTs could be one target cellular structure for the regulation of osteoclast differentiation and function in bone diseases.
CANCER
Nature.com

Projections of northern hemisphere extratropical climate underestimate internal variability and associated uncertainty

Communications Earth & Environment volume 2, Article number: 194 (2021) Cite this article. Internal climate variability will play a major role in determining change on regional scales under global warming. In the extratropics, large-scale atmospheric circulation is responsible for much of observed regional climate variability, from seasonal to multidecadal timescales. However, the extratropical circulation variability on multidecadal timescales is systematically weaker in coupled climate models. Here we show that projections of future extratropical climate from coupled model simulations significantly underestimate the projected uncertainty range originating from large-scale atmospheric circulation variability. Using observational datasets and large ensembles of coupled climate models, we produce synthetic ensemble projections constrained to have variability consistent with the large-scale atmospheric circulation in observations. Compared to the raw model projections, the synthetic observationally-constrained projections exhibit an increased uncertainty in projected 21st century temperature and precipitation changes across much of the Northern extratropics. This increased uncertainty is also associated with an increase of the projected occurrence of future extreme seasons.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Loneliness, social isolation, and pain following the COVID-19 outbreak: data from a nationwide internet survey in Japan

The aim of cross-sectional study was to investigate the association between loneliness, increased social isolation, and pain following the COVID-19 outbreak. A total of 25,482 participants, aged 15–79 years, were assessed using an internet survey; the University of California, Los Angeles Loneliness Scale (Version 3), Short Form 3-item (UCLA-LS3-SF3) was used to assess loneliness, and a modified item of the UCLA-LS3-SF3 was used to measure the perception of increased social isolation during the pandemic. The outcome measures included the prevalence/incidence of pain (i.e., headache, neck or shoulder pain, upper limb pain, low back pain, and leg pain), pain intensity, and the prevalence of past/present chronic pain. Pain intensity was measured by the pain/discomfort item of the 5-level version of the EuroQol 5 Dimension scale. Odds ratios of pain prevalence/incidence and past/present chronic pain prevalence according to the UCLA-LS3-SF3 scoring groups (tertiles) and the frequency of the perceived increase in social isolation (categories 1–5) were calculated using multinomial logistic regression analysis. The mean pain intensity values among different loneliness and social isolation levels were tested using an analysis of covariance. Increased loneliness and the severity of the perceived social isolation were positively associated with the prevalence/incidence of pain, pain intensity, and the prevalence of past/present chronic pain.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Host selection pattern and flavivirus screening of mosquitoes in a disturbed Colombian rainforest

Studies on the feeding behavior of hematophagous insects, particularly those of medical importance, are relevant for tracking possible pathogen transmission routes and identifying biases in the choice of vertebrates. We evaluated host selection of blood-feeding mosquitoes in a disturbed forest in the Magdalena Medio valley in Colombia from March 2017 to April 2018, after the introduction of Zika virus to the Americas from the 2015–2016 outbreak. We estimated vertebrate diversity and collected blood-engorged female mosquitoes. Genomic DNA/RNA was extracted from the mosquito’s abdomen for vertebrate host identification and pathogen detection. We performed conventional PCR and sequencing, using universal primers targeting vertebrate regions of the eukaryotic mitochondrial genome to determine bloodmeal host. Additionally, we tested for the presence of flaviviruses in all mosquito samples with RT-PCR. Based on the identity and quantity of detected bloodmeals, we performed mosquito-vertebrate interaction network analysis and estimated topology metrics. In total, we collected 292 engorged female mosquitoes representing 20 different species. Bloodmeal analyses identified 26 vertebrate species, the majority of which were mammals (N = 16; 61.5%). No flaviviruses of medical importance were detected from the samples. Although feeding patterns varied, network analyses showed a high degree of specialization by mosquitoes and revealed ecological and phylogenetic relationships among the host community. We conclude that host selection or preference by mosquitoes is species specific.
ANIMALS
Nature.com

Microsporidia MB is found predominantly associated with Anopheles gambiae s.s and Anopheles coluzzii in Ghana

A vertically transmitted microsporidian, Microsporidia MB, with the ability to disrupt Plasmodium development was reported in Anopheles arabiensis from Kenya, East Africa. To demonstrate its range of incidence, archived DNA samples from 7575 Anopheles mosquitoes collected from Ghana were screened. MB prevalence was observed at 1.8%. An. gambiae s.s constituted 87% of positive mosquitoes while the remaining were from An. coluzzii. Both sibling species had similar positivity rates (24% and 19%; p = 0.42) despite the significantly higher number of An. gambiae s.s analysed (An. gambiae s.s = 487; An. coluzzii = 94; p = 0.0005). The microsporidian was also more prevalent in emerged adults from field-collected larvae than field-caught adults (p < 0.0001) suggestive of an efficient vertical transmission and/or horizontal transfer among larvae. This is the first report of Microsporidia MB in Anopheles mosquitoes in West Africa. It indicates possible widespread among malaria vector species and warrants investigations into the symbiont’s diversity across sub-Saharan Africa.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Comprehensive mineralogical and physicochemical characterization of recent sapropels from Romanian saline lakes for potential use in pelotherapy

In this study we aimed to compare the mineralogical, thermal, physicochemical, and biological characteristics of recent organic carbon-rich sediments (‘sapropels’) from three geographically distant Romanian lakes (Tekirghiol and Amara, SE Romania, and Ursu, Central Romania) with distinct hydrogeochemical origins, presently used for pelotherapy. The investigated lakes were classified as inland brackish Na-Cl-sulfated type (Amara), coastal moderately saline and inland hypersaline Na-Cl types (Tekirghiol and Ursu, respectively). The settled organic matter is largely composed of photosynthetic pigments derived from autochthonous phytoplankton. Kerogen was identified in the sapropel of coastal Tekirghiol Lake suggesting its incipient maturation stage. The mineral composition was fairly similar in all sapropels and mainly consisted of quartz, calcite, and aragonite. Smectite, illite, mixed layer smectite/illite appeared as major clay components. Potentially toxic elements were found in low concentrations. The physical properties (i.e., specific heat, thermal conductivity and retentivity) and cation exchange capacity are comparable to other peloids used for therapy. This study is the first comprehensive multi-approached investigation of the geochemical nature of recent sapropels in Romanian saline lakes and thus contributes to expanding our knowledge on the origin and physicochemical qualities of organic matter-rich peloids with therapeutic uses.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Effect of the proximal secondary sphere on the self-assembly of tetrahedral zinc-oxo clusters

Metal-oxo clusters can serve as directional and rigid building units of coordination and noncovalent supramolecular assemblies. Therefore, an in-depth understanding of their multi-faceted chemistry is vital for the development of self-assembled solid-state structures of desired properties. Here we present a comprehensive comparative structural analysis of isostructural benzoate, benzamidate, and new benzamidinate zinc-oxo clusters incorporating the [O,O]-, [O,NH]- and [NH,NH]-anchoring donor centers, respectively. We demonstrated that the NH groups in the proximal secondary coordination sphere are prone to the formation of intermolecular hydrogen bonds, which affects the packing of clusters in the crystal structure. Coordination sphere engineering can lead to the rational design of new catalytic sites and novel molecular building units of supramolecular assemblies.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Heat capacity anomalies of the molecular crystal 1-fluoro-adamantane at low temperatures

Disorder–disorder phase transitions are rare in nature. Here, we present a comprehensive low-temperature experimental and theoretical study of the heat capacity and vibrational density of states of 1-fluoro-adamantane (C10H15F), an intriguing molecular crystal that presents a continuous disorder–disorder phase transition at T = 180 K and a low-temperature tetragonal phase that exhibits fractional fluorine occupancy. It is shown that fluorine occupancy disorder in the low-T phase of 1-fluoro-adamantane gives rise to the appearance of low-temperature glassy features in the corresponding specific heat (i.e., “boson peak” -BP-) and vibrational density of states. We identify the inflation of low-energy optical modes as the main responsible for the appearance of such glassy heat-capacity features and propose a straightforward correlation between the first localized optical mode and maximum BP temperature for disordered molecular crystals (either occupational or orientational). Thus, the present study provides new physical insights into the possible origins of the BP appearing in disordered materials and expands the set of molecular crystals in which “glassy-like” heat-capacity features have been observed.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Massive methane fluxing from magma–sediment interaction in the end-Triassic Central Atlantic Magmatic Province

Eleonora M. Gouvêa Vasconcellos ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-8768-20618,. Exceptional magmatic events coincided with the largest mass extinctions throughout Earth’s history. Extensive degassing from organic-rich sediments intruded by magmas is a possible driver of the catastrophic environmental changes, which triggered the biotic crises. One of Earth’s largest magmatic events is represented by the Central Atlantic Magmatic Province, which was synchronous with the end-Triassic mass extinction. Here, we show direct evidence for the presence in basaltic magmas of methane, generated or remobilized from the host sedimentary sequence during the emplacement of this Large Igneous Province. Abundant methane-rich fluid inclusions were entrapped within quartz at the end of magmatic crystallization in voluminous (about 1.0 × 106 km3) intrusions in Brazilian Amazonia, indicating a massive (about 7.2 × 103 Gt) fluxing of methane. These micrometre-sized imperfections in quartz crystals attest an extensive release of methane from magma–sediment interaction, which likely contributed to the global climate changes responsible for the end-Triassic mass extinction.
EARTH SCIENCE
Nature.com

Detecting halfmetallic electronic structures of spintronic materials in a magnetic field

Band-gap engineering is one of the fundamental techniques in semiconductor technology and also applicable in next generation spintronics using the spin degree of freedom. To fully utilize the spintronic materials, it is essential to optimize the spin-dependent electronic structures in the operando conditions by applying magnetic and/or electric fields. Here we present an advanced spectroscopic technique to probe the spin-polarized electronic structures by using magnetic circular dichroism (MCD) in resonant inelastic soft X-ray scattering (RIXS) under an external magnetic field. Thanks to the spin-selective dipole-allowed transitions in RIXS-MCD, we have successfully demonstrated the direct evidence of the perfectly spin-polarized electronic structures for the prototypical halfmetallic Heusller alloy \(\hbox {Co}_2\hbox {MnSi}\). RIXS-MCD is a promising tool to probe the spin-dependent carriers and band-gap induced in the buried magnetic layers in an element specific way under the operando conditions.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

ValLAI_Crop, a validation dataset for coarse-resolution satellite LAI products over Chinese cropland

Numerous validation efforts have been conducted over the last decade to assess the accuracy of global leaf area index (LAI) products. However, such efforts continue to face obstacles due to the lack of sufficient high-quality field measurements. In this study, a fine-resolution LAI dataset consisting of 80 reference maps was generated during 2003–2017. The direct destructive method was used to measure the field LAI, and fine-resolution LAI images were derived from Landsat images using semiempirical inversion models. Eighty reference LAI maps, each with an area of 3 km × 3 km and a percentage of cropland larger than 75%, were selected as the fine-resolution validation dataset. The uncertainty associated with the spatial scale effect was also provided. Ultimately, the fine-resolution reference LAI dataset was used to validate the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS) LAI product. The results indicate that the fine-resolution reference LAI dataset builds a bridge to link small sampling plots and coarse-resolution pixels, which is extremely important in validating coarse-resolution LAI products.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Physiological responses of Agriophyllum squarrosum and Setaria viridis to drought and re-watering

Drought resistance of psammophyte determines survival and growth, but their responses to drought are not well understood. We conducted a pot experiment to study how physiological characteristics respond to drought and rehydration. We found that watering to 60–65% of field capacity (the control) provided more water than was required by Agriophyllum squarrosum and its leaves became yellow and slightly wilted. The total chlorophyll content and Fm (maximum fluorescence after dark adaptation) in control were lower than in the drought treatment, and both decreased after rehydration. With increasing drought duration and intensity, the relative water content (RWC), chlorophyll content, Fm, and the quantum efficiency of photosystem II (Fv/Fm) of Setaria viridis decreased, but malondialdehyde and membrane permeability increased. During the late drought, the activities of three antioxidant enzymes in A. squarrosum increased to prevent membrane lipid peroxidation; for S. viridis, only peroxidase and superoxide dismutase activities increased. After rehydration, RWC of both species increased, but Fv/Fm of A. squarrosum and Fm of S. viridis did not recover under severe drought. Our research illustrated that A. squarrosum is better adapted to arid environment than S. viridis, but the high soil moisture content is not conducive to normal growth of A. squarrosum.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Structural basis for small molecule targeting of Doublecortin Like Kinase 1 with DCLK1-IN-1

Doublecortin-like kinase 1 (DCLK1) is an understudied bi-functional kinase with a proven role in tumour growth and development. However, the presence of tissue-specific spliced DCLK1 isoforms with distinct biological functions have challenged the development of effective strategies to understand the role of DCLK1 in oncogenesis. Recently, DCLK1-IN-1 was reported as a highly selective DCLK1 inhibitor, a powerful tool to dissect DCLK1 biological functions. Here, we report the crystal structures of DCLK1 kinase domain in complex with DCLK1-IN-1 and its precursors. Combined, our data rationalises the structure-activity relationship that informed the development of DCLK1-IN-1 and provides the basis for the high selectivity of DCLK1-IN-1, with DCLK1-IN-1 inducing a drastic conformational change of the ATP binding site. We demonstrate that DCLK1-IN-1 binds DCLK1 long isoforms but does not prevent DCLK1’s Microtubule-Associated Protein (MAP) function. Together, our work provides an invaluable structural platform to further the design of isoform-specific DCLK1 modulators for therapeutic intervention.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Enhanced coherence of all-nitride superconducting qubits epitaxially grown on silicon substrate

Improving the coherence of superconducting qubits is a fundamental step towards the realization of fault-tolerant quantum computation. However, coherence times of quantum circuits made from conventional aluminum-based Josephson junctions are limited by the presence of microscopic two-level systems in the amorphous aluminum oxide tunnel barriers. Here, we have developed superconducting qubits based on NbN/AlN/NbN epitaxial Josephson junctions on silicon substrates which promise to overcome the drawbacks of qubits based on Al/AlOx/Al junctions. The all-nitride qubits have great advantages such as chemical stability against oxidation, resulting in fewer two-level fluctuators, feasibility for epitaxial tunnel barriers that reduce energy relaxation and dephasing, and a larger superconducting gap of ~5.2 meV for NbN, compared to ~0.3 meV for aluminum, which suppresses the excitation of quasiparticles. By replacing conventional MgO by a silicon substrate with a TiN buffer layer for epitaxial growth of nitride junctions, we demonstrate a qubit energy relaxation time \({T}_{1}=16.3\;{{\upmu }}{{{{{\rm{s}}}}}}\) and a spin-echo dephasing time \({T}_{2}=21.5\;{{\upmu }}{{{{{\rm{s}}}}}}\). These significant improvements in quantum coherence are explained by the reduced dielectric loss compared to the previously reported \({T}_{1}\approx {T}_{2}\approx 0.5\;{{\upmu }}{{{{{\rm{s}}}}}}\) of NbN-based qubits on MgO substrates. These results are an important step towards constructing a new platform for superconducting quantum hardware.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Model-based analysis of multi-UAV path planning for surveying postdisaster building damage

Emergency responders require accurate and comprehensive data to make informed decisions. Moreover, the data should be acquired and analyzed swiftly to ensure an efficient response. One of the tasks at hand post-disaster is damage assessment within the impacted areas. In particular, building damage should be assessed to account for possible casualties, and displaced populations, to estimate long-term shelter capacities, and to assess the damage to services that depend on essential infrastructure (e.g. hospitals, schools, etc.). Remote sensing techniques, including satellite imagery, can be used to gathering such information so that the overall damage can be assessed. However, specific points of interest among the damaged buildings need higher resolution images and detailed information to assess the damage situation. These areas can be further assessed through unmanned aerial vehicles and 3D model reconstruction. This paper presents a multi-UAV coverage path planning method for the 3D reconstruction of postdisaster damaged buildings. The methodology has been implemented in NetLogo3D, a multi-agent model environment, and tested in a virtual built environment in Unity3D. The proposed method generates camera location points surrounding targeted damaged buildings. These camera location points are filtered to avoid collision and then sorted using the K-means or the Fuzzy C-means methods. After clustering camera location points and allocating these to each UAV unit, a route optimization process is conducted as a multiple traveling salesman problem. Final corrections are made to paths to avoid obstacles and give a resulting path for each UAV that balances the flight distance and time. The paper presents the details of the model and methodologies, and an examination of the texture resolution obtained from the proposed method and the conventional overhead flight with the nadir-looking method used in 3D mappings. The algorithm outperforms the conventional method in terms of the quality of the generated 3D model.
GOOGLE
Nature.com

Effects of increasing axial load on cervical motor control

To investigate the effects of increasing axial load on cervical motor control. Surrogates of cervical motor control were active cervical range of motion (C-ROM) and joint position error (JPE) assessed in flexion, extension, lateroflexion and rotation directions in 49 healthy young men (mean age: 20.2 years). All measurements were executed with 0-, 1-, 2-, and 3-kg axial loads. Linear mixed models were used to assess the effects of axial loading and cervical movement-direction on C-ROM and JPE. Post-hoc analysis was performed to compare load levels. Axial loading (p = 0.045) and movement direction (p < 0.001) showed significant main effects on C-ROM as well as an interaction (p < 0.001). C-ROM significantly changed with 3-kg axial load by decreaseing extension (− 13.6%) and increasing lateroflexion (+ 9.9%). No significant main effect was observed of axial loading on JPE (p = 0.139). Cervical motor control is influenced by axial loading, which results in decreased C-ROM in extension and increased C-ROM lateroflexion direction.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Australian funder backflips on controversial preprint ban

Scientists welcome the move, but say the funder should have gone further by also reconsidering grant applications previously ruled ineligible. You have full access to this article via your institution. Australia’s major research funding body has backtracked on a rule that banned the mention of preprints in grant applications, under...
AUSTRALIA
Nature.com

An electron-deficient carbon current collector for anode-free Li-metal batteries

The long-term cycling of anode-free Li-metal cells (i.e., cells where the negative electrode is in situ formed by electrodeposition on an electronically conductive matrix of lithium sourced from the positive electrode) using a liquid electrolyte is affected by the formation of an inhomogeneous solid electrolyte interphase (SEI) on the current collector and irregular Li deposition. To circumvent these issues, we report an atomically defective carbon current collector where multivacancy defects induce homogeneous SEI formation on the current collector and uniform Li nucleation and growth to obtain a dense Li morphology. Via simulations and experimental measurements and analyses, we demonstrate the beneficial effect of electron deficiency on the Li hosting behavior of the carbon current collector. Furthermore, we report the results of testing anode-free coin cells comprising a multivacancy defective carbon current collector, a LixNi0.8Co0.1Mn0.1-based cathode and a nonaqueous Li-containing electrolyte solution. These cells retain 90% of their initial capacity for over 50 cycles under lean electrolyte conditions.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Insights into the origin of the invasive populations of Trioza erytreae in Europe using microsatellite markers and mtDNA barcoding approaches

The African citrus psyllid Trioza erytreae is one of the major threats to citrus industry as the vector of the incurable disease known as huanglongbing (HLB) or citrus greening. The psyllid invaded the northwest of the Iberian Peninsula 6 years ago. The invasion alarmed citrus growers in the Mediterranean basin, the largest citrus producing area in Europe, which is still free of HLB. Before our study, no research had been carried out on the genetic diversity of T. erytreae populations that have invaded the Iberian Peninsula and the archipelagos of the Macaronesia (Madeira and the Canary Islands). In this study, combining microsatellites markers and mtDNA barcoding analysis, we characterize the genetic diversity, structure and maternal relationship of these new invasive populations of T. erytreae and those from Africa. Our results suggest that the outbreaks of T. erytreae in the Iberian Peninsula may have derived from the Canary Islands. The populations of T. erytreae that invaded Macaronesia and the Iberian Peninsula are likely to have originated from southern Africa. We anticipate our results to be a starting point for tracking the spread of this invasive pest outside of Africa and to be important for optimizing contingency and eradication plans in newly invaded and free areas.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

In vivo demonstration of a novel non-invasive model for inducing localized hypothermia to ameliorate hepatotoxicity

Moderate hypothermia (32 °C) has been previously shown to ameliorate drug-induced liver injuries in vitro. However, there are concerns regarding its clinical relevance as it remains a challenge to perform selective liver cooling in a non-invasive manner. To reconcile this dilemma, we propose the use of pulsed cooling for regional hypothermic conditioning in liver. This involves intermittent cooling applied in pulses of 15 min each, with a one-hour recovery interval between pulses. Cooling is achieved by applying ice packs to the cutaneous region overlying the liver. Through an in vivo C57BL/6NTac mouse study, we demonstrated the feasibility of attaining localized hypothermia close to the liver while maintaining core body temperature. This has successfully ameliorated acetaminophen-induced liver injury based on the liver function tests, liver histology and total weight change. Collectively, we provide a proof of concept for pulsed external localized cooling as being clinically actionable to perform induced selective hypothermia.
SCIENCE

