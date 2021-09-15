CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Directional wave buoy data measured near Campbell Island, New Zealand

By Peter McComb ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-1855-914X
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) has established a permanent wave observation station near Campbell Island, south of New Zealand (52 45.71 S, 169 02.54E). The site was chosen for logistical convenience and its unique location adjacent to the highly energetic Southern Ocean; allowing instrumentation typically deployed on the continental shelf to be used in this rarely observed southern environment. From February 2017, a Triaxys Directional Wave Buoy was moored in 147 m depth, some 17 km to the south of the island, with satellite telemetry of the 2D wave spectra at 3-hourly intervals. To date there have been three deployments on locations, yielding some 784 days of data. Validation of the measured significant wave height against co-located satellite altimeter observations suggests that the predominant wave directions are not attenuated by the island. The data provide a valuable record of the detailed wave spectral characteristics from one of the least-sampled parts of the Global Ocean.

