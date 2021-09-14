Location: HAR North, Dog Adoption, Kennel 15 (Community) North Campus. Somebody one told her the world is gonna roll her. So she said what wrong with taking the back streets. That's how Astro Lounge came to us and we new that she would be an all star. Astro know there's so much to do and so much to see and she can't wait to do it with her forever family. If you see Astro Lounge and you think hey now that's an all star, stop in to meet her. After all you'll never know if you don't go (go)! Thank you for your interest in adoption! We are open to process adoptions on a walk-in basis Tuesday through Friday. Our doors open at 1:00 PM and the last adoption will be finished by 6:30 PM. On weekends, we are still operating by appointment only. If you would like to schedule an appointment, please call us at 412-345-7300 ext. 215 or email us at adopt@humaneanimalrescue.org.