Astro Lounge

 7 days ago

Astro Lounge

7 days ago

Location: HAR North, Dog Adoption, Kennel 15 (Community) North Campus. Somebody one told her the world is gonna roll her. So she said what wrong with taking the back streets. That's how Astro Lounge came to us and we new that she would be an all star. Astro know there's so much to do and so much to see and she can't wait to do it with her forever family. If you see Astro Lounge and you think hey now that's an all star, stop in to meet her. After all you'll never know if you don't go (go)!

Fudge Roll

Fudge Roll

Location: HAR East, Cat Adoption 2, Cage 55 (Kitten) East Campus.
Banana Twins

Banana Twins

Location: HAR East, Cat Holding 2, Cage 29 East Campus.
This Southern California hotel has been voted as the No. 1 resort hotel in the U.S.

Each year Travel + Leisure readers vote on their favorite hotels in the world. This year's awards for The Top 15 Resort Hotels in the Continental U.S. sees a Southern Californian resort take first place. Keep reading to find out which resort hotel took out the No. 1 spot for the top resort hotel in the continental U.S. 2021 and why you should travel there.
#Dog Adoption
Dirty Little Secrets About Your Hotel Room

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– When you check into a hotel, you expect a comfortable bed and a clean room. One room cleaner says that’s not always what customers get. He says he’s seen some things that would turn your stomach. The employee says that he has seen other workers use the same...
Customer verbally abuses Walmart Associate on video

WALMART: A video has gone viral on TikTok of an entitled customer degrading and verbally abusing a Walmart Associate at an unnamed location. This video was recorded and posted to this TikTok Account (@DrPepper_haha) and currently has over 30,000 likes at the time of the article being written. The video...
There’s A Chocolate Museum In New Jersey And It’s Just As Awesome As It Sounds

If there’s one thing a majority of people can agree on, it’s that chocolate is an absolutely delicious treat. It’s just such a perfect food! So that’s why when heard of a chocolate museum in New Jersey, we were immediately interested. Of course, it isn’t exactly a museum — but it does offer a sweet […] The post There’s A Chocolate Museum In New Jersey And It’s Just As Awesome As It Sounds appeared first on Only In Your State.
Harrah’s New Orleans reopens to the public

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Friday, Harrah’s New Orleans Casino and Hotel resumed gaming and hospitality operations. The gaming floor, hotel, and the property’s restaurants and bars are all reopened. “As a native, I know that New Orleans has always been a city of resilience,” said Samir Mowad, Senior Vice...
Welcome Back Lounge

DJs, a bus turned into a bar, plates of loaded tater tots served at picnic tables on the Astroturf back lawn - Welcome Back Lounge has it all. Inside, people crowd the retro bar - with a blue checked floor and sleek wood bar straight out of the 70s, plus a light-up bingo board, which is put to good use on Monday nights - for cans of Maplewood Pulaski Pils served in bright yellow koozies. Outside, they pack picnic tables to enjoy patty melts and Back Yard Punch. Whether you’re “enjoying” some Jello shots or snacking on mini corn dogs, it’s safe to say you’re doing so at one of the more unique (and raucous) bars in the neighborhood.
Frankenberry

Frankenberry

Location: HAR North, Cat Holding, Cage 49 North Campus.
Krush Lounge 9/10/21: Hayley and The Crushers

Suzanne catches up with Hayley and Reid of Hayley and the Crushers this week! Dig into some new tunes and fun music videos and find out what’s next for these local pop-punkers! Catch them LIVE 9/18 at The Swiss in Santa Maria! The Krush Lounge is presented by 805 Beer.
Phanthom ( and J. Bond!)

Phanthom ( and J. Bond!)

Location: HAR East, Cat Adoption 2, Cage 33 (Adult) East Campus. Phantom and J. Bond are quite a pair! These two youngsters can be quite shy and a little afraid but they gain courage and solace in each others company. You won't find a cuter duo around! Come adopt this pair!
Mothers’ Lounges at the Eastern Idaho State Fair

If you’re the mother of a newborn, don’t worry, you won’t have to miss out on attending this year’s Eastern Idaho State Fair! Grove Creek Medical Center (Grove Creek) has got you covered. There will once again be two Mothers’ Lounges at the Eastern Idaho State Fair, sponsored by Grove...
Island Jamz Night at Liquid Lounge

Though the ocean may be a few miles from San Jo, the roots riddim of reggae and island music will be on full display Saturday at the Liquid Lounge for Island Jamz Night. There, showgoers can sample a wide mix of island reggae flavors with singer Chris Niu, Tongan reggae artist Molo Try, Sacramento reggae singer Rudemon and Oakland artist Will 84, who mixes it all together with some pop. Listening to these artists is like transporting to a paradise where fruit trees grow and there’s a cool, cool breeze blowing around—where skyscrapers aren’t the mission for locals, and where a shady patch in the sand is the congregation spot.
The Troll Lounge Double Feature Friday

It’s movie night in the Troll Lounge! We’ll be showing two wacky, campy movies back-to-back with plenty of popcorn and great drink specials. We’ll be giving away a pair of tickets to next Wednesday’s Grindflicks’ presentation of ROAR at Riverhaven Events Center. This week’s features: First Spaceship on Venus (1960) and The Magic Sword (1962).
Lord of the Rings

Lord of the Rings

Location: HAR North, Dog Adoption, Kennel 12 (Community) North Campus. My precious! Lord of the Rings is a gentle boy who came to us as a stray straight from Mordor, so we don't know too much about his past. We do know that as an older guy he does have a few medical issues such as lyme arthritis and early kidney disease which a vet tech would be happy to discuss with you further before adoption. He's a sweet boy looking for a nice, loving home to spend his golden years. Stop by to meet him today!
