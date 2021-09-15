CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Chargers Pass First Conference Test

By Admin
kmlchargers.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKML traveled to Winneconne on Tuesday to begin a quest for a fourth consecutive East Central Conference title. The match got off to a great start for the Chargers, when Char Birrittieri opened the scoring in the 4th minute. Four minutes later, Jack Leffel was there to double the lead. KML looked set for a blowout win, but Winneconne had other plans.

kmlchargers.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Extremely Controversial Call In Chargers vs. Cowboys

It’s been a theme all weekend, but strange officiating has crept into the late afternoon NFL games for Week 2. Unfortunately, the Dallas Cowboys–Los Angeles Chargers game has just been a victim of it. In the fourth quarter, the Chargers trailed 17-14 and were in the red zone, driving for...
NFL
The Spun

Watch: Hilarious College Football Kickoff Return Going Viral

It a lineman’s dream to return kickoffs. One college football defensive lineman got the opportunity and made the most of it on Saturday night. Missouri State hosted Central Arkansas on Saturday in a match-up of the Bears. Leading 34-30 late in the fourth quarter, Central Arkansas elected to go with a short kickoff to prevent a long return. That allowed a Missouri State lineman to catch the kickoff.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#Kml
Times-News

First look: Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Chargers odds and lines

The Dallas Cowboys (0-1) and Los Angeles Chargers (1-0) meet Sunday in Week 2 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Cowboys vs. Chargers odds and lines; check back for our NFL picks and predictions. The Cowboys came up...
NFL
Yardbarker

Should WFT Regret Passing on Chargers' QB Herbert?

The Washington Football Team's tight end Logan Thomas likely said it best late Sunday afternoon. Last season, WFT started four different quarterbacks due to injuries on the way to a 7-9 season. In Sunday's 20-16 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, two quarterbacks saw action. The reason? Injuries. "Same old...
NFL
Black Hills Pioneer

Yellow Jackets’ football to travel to CSU-Pueblo to open RMAC schedule

SPEARFISH — The Black Hills State University football team goes on the road this week to open its Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference schedule against Colorado State University-Pueblo Saturday, in Pueblo, Colo. The Yellow Jackets are coming off their second straight win to open the 2021 season, defeating William and Jewell,...
PUEBLO, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
kciiradio.com

Hillcrest Collects First Conference Win Since 2018

It was a long time coming but the Hillcrest Raven volleyball team finished the climb on Tuesday, locking up a four set Southeast Iowa Superconference win over visiting Louisa-Muscatine in Kalona. The Ravens took the victory by scores of 25-18, 25-21, 23-25 and 25-19. This victory stopped several skids for Hillcrest. It’s their first best-of-five match victory of any kind since October 16th, 2018, when the Ravens swept Tri-County, snapping a span of 20 straight losses. It’s the Ravens first victory against a Southeast Iowa Superconference opponent in a regulation best-of-five match since beating Highland October 4th of 2018. That streak was stopped at 19 contests. After the match, Hillcrest head coach Brandon Statler talked about his team’s win, leaders on the floor and getting over the hump with the big victory. “We play better when they remember that we have to be the ones pushing the tempo. We have to push the ball back and get them out of system. It was a tournament feeling tonight. This group has been so responsive and their growth has been tremendous. The freshmen, Malia Yoder and Kylee Statler came through at the end of sets tonight. The seniors were great. We got contributions up and down the lineup tonight. It was a team effort tonight, top to bottom, all eight girls in the rotation.”
KALONA, IA
dailypostathenian.com

Chargers seek first win of season at rival Polk County

ENGLEWOOD – If going by the past two years, McMinn Central stands a good chance of getting on a winning track this week. But coach Matt Moody expects a much-improved Polk County team to await the Chargers in Benton when the game kicks off 7:30 p.m. Friday at Larry G. Davis Football Complex.
POLK COUNTY, TN
kciiradio.com

Golden Hawks Go For First Conference Win

The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk volleyball team will take the court at Tim Grady Gymnasium in Wellman tonight to host top 10 West Liberty in a River Valley Conference match. The Hawks come into action with an overall record of 5-3 after dropping two of three matches over the weekend at the Muscatine tournament. The Hawks got a win over Mediapolis and fell to New London and Muscatine. On the season, Mid-Prairie is led by Ella Groenewold with 48 kills, Landry Pacha with 120 assists, and Dakota Mitchell with 62 digs.
WELLMAN, IA
WSLS

Los Angeles Chargers lead Washington, 13-9, in first half

At halftime, the Los Angeles Chargers lead Washington, 13-9. It’s a close game as the Washington Football Team kicks off Week 1 of the 2021 regular season with a home game against the Los Angeles Chargers. In the first quarter, we saw Chargers Football Running Back Austin Ekeler complete a...
NFL
wyo4news.com

Lady Wolves Golf in first place at conference tournament

September 11, 2021 — After the first day of play at the 3A West Regional Golf Championships in Pinedale, the Green River Lady Wolves hold a commanding 48 stroke lead heading in today’s final day of play. The Wolves boys finished the first day in the fourth position. Cody leads the boy’s tournament.
GREEN RIVER, WY
infortwayne.com

Chargers defeat Northrop following first-half shutout

Despite a strong third-quarter effort from the Bruins’ offense, Carroll was able to turn a first-half shutout into a 54-21 homecoming win Friday against Northrop. Although quarterback Jeff Becker ended the night with a pair of interceptions — one of which was returned by the Bruins for their first touchdown of the night early in the second half — the Carroll senior led the Chargers to their third straight victory in a game in which Carroll never brought its punting unit out on the field. Becker finished the outing with 66 rushing yards and 134 passing yards, connecting with 12 of 23 targets for three touchdowns, including two contested completions in the end zone to sophomore Hansen Haffner in the second quarter. Haffner reeled in 5 of 6 passes for 45 yards and back-to-back touchdowns for Carroll to assist in a 34-0 Charger lead going into halftime.
FOOTBALL
Capital Journal

Buffs defeat Chargers for first victory of 2021

The Stanley County Buffaloes and Sully Buttes Chargers football teams competed in Onida on Friday night in what was Homecoming for Sully Buttes. The Buffs sent the Chargers home with a sour taste in their mouth after a 26-14 victory. The Buffs scored a touchdown in each of the first...
STANLEY COUNTY, SD
The Lebanon Reporter

Lady Bruins had Tigers first conference loss

For nearly the entire game Wednesday night against No. 9 Tri-West, the Lebanon girls soccer team defended the way they wanted to. But, in the few brief moments in which they let their guard down, the Bruins showed why they are one of the better teams in the state. Tri-West...
LEBANON, IN
kmlchargers.com

Girls Freshman Volleyball JV2 beats Ripon 3 – 0

In our first round of our ECC quad, your JV2 Chargers took on the Ripon Tigers. Mollie Murphy started out serving the first ten points, adding in 5 aces to get the night rolling. 14 kills were also added in a nice team effort.
SPORTS
USA Today

Washington releases first injury report for Week 1 against Chargers

The Washington Football Team and the Los Angeles Chargers released their first injury report of the week on Wednesday, ahead of this weekend’s Week 1 matchup. Washington appears to be in pretty good shape with only wide receiver Curtis Samuel listed on the injury report. Samuel participated in Monday’s practice and left Wednesday’s session early when he reaggravated his groin injury.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy