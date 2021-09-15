CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deep Green Journey Offers Mindfulness and Spiritual Wellbeing Through Nature

By Dave Bellomo
webbweekly.com
 5 days ago

Reverend Beth Jones was born and raised in the mountains of Central Pennsylvania, where her parents introduced her to hiking and camping at an early age. They wanted to take full advantage of beautiful PA State forests and parks. She continued to foster that love for the woods throughout her life, and for the last 20 years, she has been leading hikes and backpack groups throughout the state. In 2017, Jones was certified as a Nature and Forest Therapy guide by the Association of Nature and Forest Therapy. She has witnessed firsthand the wholistic benefits of simply spending time in nature. After serving as a United Methodist pastor in a local church for almost 25 years, her ministry has transitioned into a full-time practice where she introduces people to the spiritual, physical, and emotional healing that can take place in nature.

