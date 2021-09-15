Deep Green Journey Offers Mindfulness and Spiritual Wellbeing Through Nature

Naturally Mindful (Kindergarten- 1st) Tuesdays 3:45-5pm 5 Sessions : Sep 14, 21, Oct 5, 12, 19 Cost: BBA Member: $67, Non-Member: $75 We live in a changing and challenging world. The amount of input is increasing and the amount of personal, community and environmental connection is decreasing. Mindfulness practice can provide tools to help with the navigation of blending our inner and outer worlds in order to grow meaningful connections. Through participation in games and activities, children will work to : *Create class agreements to cultivate a welcoming atmosphere. *Connect to their body and breath. *Explore what it means to pay attention here and now. *Discover ways to be curious about in themselves and others. What does it mean to be kind to yourself and others? *Build a sense of collaboration and supportive relationships *Notice what the experience of working together is like, through mindful inquiry. *Notice the sensations in the body, and thoughts that arise in the mind, during challenging activities. *Have an experience of challenge that is not evaluated or judged by an outside person, and exposure to challenges that are also playful and without an end goal. “Mindfulness is paying attention to your life, here and now, with kindness and curiosity.”-Amy Saltzman.

