Google Docs is a great app for creating documents on the go. Make it even more usable by adding the ability to create .docx files. Jack Wallen shows you how. Did you know that you can now create .docx files directly from within the Google Docs app? With this new(ish) feature you no longer have to create Google Docs documents and then export them as Word Documents to share them with others. Although I prefer using the Google default (because most of my clients also work within the Google landscape), I do have some clients that require I send them documents in the .docx format.

CELL PHONES ・ 12 DAYS AGO