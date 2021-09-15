CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

CW acquires Tom Welling and Brendan Fraser’s ‘Professionals’ series

By Priyanka Patil
infusenews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe CW is proceeding with its interest in international series. The young slanting organization has gained Professionals, a free revamp of the Christian Slater-fronted activity film Soldiers of Fortune for Scandinavian SVOD administration Viaplay. The series, which was first uncovered by Deadline in quite a while, Smallville’s Welling as Vincent...

www.infusenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

What Is Brendan Fraser’s Net Worth?

Brendan Fraser rose to fame with a string of action and comedy hits in the 1990s. His first leading role was in the comedy Encino Man in 1992 alongside Pauly Shore and Sean Astin. Playing the caveman learning to live in the 20th century established his gift for cinematic comedy, leading to roles in comedies like Airheads, George of the Jungle, and Bedazzled.
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Who Should Brendan Fraser Play in the MCU?

The idea that’s being passed around at the moment when it comes to Brendan Fraser being welcomed into the MCU is one of those that a person can’t help but think is innovative, but also something that might be kind of a joke that only the creator would be taking seriously. Creating a Brendan Fraser persona in the MCU that’s essentially just the regular guy, no superpowers, no special abilities, and nothing other than his own wit and appearance, is something that some folks apparently might like to see. To be honest, a lot of people might call that the dumbest idea ever since even the show The Doom Patrol that’s now heading into its third season has him voicing the part of an extraordinary character. But others might actually think that hinging the fate of the universe around Fraser might be a good idea. Seriously, it sounds like something that a group of teenagers might have come up with while getting baked at a friend’s house while playing Fortnite. Maybe that’s too cliche or out of date, but it does sound accurate.
MOVIES
c21media.net

The CW brings Leonine Studios’ drama Professionals to the US

US free-to-air network The CW has nabbed the US broadcast rights to Leonine Studios’ action series Professionals. The Ireland/South Africa coproduction stars Tom Welling, who previously starred in long-running CW series Smallville, as a high-level security operative who protects his clients by any means necessary. Brendan Fraser (Trust, The Mummy) and Elena Anaya (Wonder Woman) star alongside Welling.
TV SERIES
nickiswift.com

The Injuries That Changed Brendan Fraser's Career

Brendan Fraser was a popular actor throughout the '90s and early 2000s, often combining his knack for comedy with his willingness to embrace physically demanding roles. Fans grew to love him thanks to his performances in fun films such as "Encino Man," "The Mummy" series, "George of the Jungle," and "Mrs. Winterbourne," and he worked steadily for many years.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Welling
Person
Brendan Fraser
Person
Elena Anaya
TVOvermind

Why Brendan Fraser Should Be a Villain in Jungle Cruise 2

Jungle Cruise, Disney’s latest fantasy adventure film, can be described in many different terms. If you’ve had a chance to watch it, then you know it is entertaining. It’s filled with humor and fun scenes. They all come together to deliver everything you desire in a Disney movie. It fits into the addition to the top-grossing films by Dwayne Johnson. Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson meet a villain who stands in the way of their adventure as they plan on a cruise into the unknown. We think it’s time Brendan Fraser got a role as a villain in Jungle Cruise 2. And no, he’s no random choice. There are crucial reasons as to why he deserves this chance to play the villain. His past and present career experience indicates Brendan’s potential and why this role is a perfect match!
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Does Brendan Fraser Deserve a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame?

Quite a few fans tend to speak for their favorite actors at times since they believe that Hollywood, other fans, and sometimes the world, in general, should be treating their favorite actors far better than they are at times. This is kind of amusing really since the whole idea of treating the actors better is something that depends on a lot of different factors that fans have little to no control over. When it comes to getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame though, it does feel as though Brendan Fraser should be able to see his name on the list, as some might argue that he should have already had a star by now. His list of accomplishments in cinema stretches out further than people know, and even if he’s had a few flops in the past several years that’s not enough to state that he shouldn’t have his name on that walk. There are quite a few people that feel that he’s been snubbed in a big way, but there are others that are thankfully asking better questions when it comes to this matter.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Matthew Fox & Joanne Froggatt To Headline Peacock Limited Series ‘Last Light’

Lost alum Matthew Fox is set to star alongside Joanne Froggatt (Downton Abbey) in Peacock’s Last Light, a series adaptation based on Alex Scarrow’s bestselling apocalyptic thriller novel. Fox also will executive produce the series from MGM International TV Productions in association with Nordic Entertainment Group’s Viaplay. Production is set to begin soon in Prague with Film United overseeing physical production. The five-episode limited drama series is based on Scarrow’s Last Light, which tells the story of a family fighting to survive in a world that has been suddenly thrown into chaos. Fox will play Andy Neilson, an ex-pat living in London...
TV SERIES
The Independent

AJ Johnson death: Friday star dies aged 55, reports say

Friday star and comedian AJ Johnson has been found dead Los Angeles at the age of 55, according to reports.Representatives have confirmed news of his death to TMZ and The Wrap. Johnson had reportedly been found unresponsive in a shop earlier this month and rushed to hospital, though The Independent was unable to verify this. Johnson was best known for his performance as the petty thief Ezal in the cult buddy comedy Friday, which was written by Ice Cube and DJ Pooh.Johnson also starred in Lethal Weapon 3, Menace II Society and House Party, and performed as a standup comedian.His...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ireland#No Holds Barred#Cw#Christian#Soldiers Of Fortune#Wonder Woman#Europol#Rainmaker Content#Roadside Attractions#Most Media#Jeff Most Productions#Leonine Studios#Nent Group
celebratingthesoaps.com

General Hospital Spoilers: Sonny Walks In On Jason And Carly in Bed, Wedding Nightmare Teased

General Hospital spoilers reveal that Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) and Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) are now married. Worse than that, they have actually rekindled their feelings for one another from years ago. Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) comes home to his family, only to find Jason and Carly “making out and stuff.” The actor talked about what to expect.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Jurnee Smollett Shares Emotional Tribute to Michael K. Williams: “He Threw His Entire Being Into Each Moment”

Jurnee Smollett is paying tribute to her Lovecraft Country co-star Michael K. Williams following his death.  Taking to her Instagram on Wednesday, the actress reflected on her time working with Williams and how she is struggling to accept his death. “My brother, my heart hurts so. A part of my brain refuses to accept it … shitty part about grief-it goes in stages,” Smollett wrote. She shared that after learning about his death from her brother Jake Smollett, she was immediately in denial. She recalled thinking, “‘hell naw that’s not true, let me call Michael.'” “And I called him. I called him over &...
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Inside the Magic

Goodbye, Chris Evans: MCU’s New Steve Rogers Actor Speaks Out

Last week, Marvel’s latest television show debuted on Disney+. What If…? explores alternate versions of key moments from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, asking what would occur if they happened a different way. The latest foray into small-screen media — which is based on a popular Marvel Comics series — also...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Marvel Reportedly Wants Chris Evans As Captain America In New Fantastic Four Movie

To most people, Chris Evans is likely primarily known as Steve Rogers a.k.a. Captain America thanks to his numerous appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) over the past decade. But before he became the First Avenger, Evans put on another pair of tights. Evans first portrayed Johnny Storm /...
MOVIES
Popculture

Netflix Remakes '90s Movie, and It Instantly Hits No. 1

The gender-swapped remake of She's All That hit Netflix on Friday. The new movie, He's All That, now stands in the top spot on Netflix's Top 10 in the U.S. this weekend. The movie also topped the Top 10 Movies chart. He's All That marks the acting debut of TikTok star Addison Rae, who plays Padget Sawyer. Cobra Kai star Tanner Buchanan plays Cameron Kweller.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy