Secret garden fairytale editorial in French mountain village

By Pinterest
weddingsparrow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImagine an overgrown secret garden coming to life as spring unfolds and you have the scene for today's stunning editorial from Fine Art Curation member Capucine Atelier Floral, in collaboration with LMD Conseils. It takes place at Maison des Païens, a charming little fairytale Renaissance-style house in the mountain village of La Petite Pierre, north eastern France. The muse floats around the ancient grounds in a striking ethereal gown from Stesha Ho, another Fine Art Curation member.

weddingsparrow.com

#Secret Garden#Mountain#Floral Design#France#Fairytale#French#Fine Art Curation#Capucine Atelier Floral#Lmd Conseils#Renaissance
