Recipe 1 of the Christmas Cookies Around the World Holiday Project for Kids: Easy French Palmiers Recipe. Teaching your kids about different countries can be hard because they are so far away, and you can’t just pop over there to visit them. However there are fun ways to introduce kids to cultures around the world without passport, and baking is one of them! By baking different kinds of cookies like this kid-friendly French Palmiers recipe, you can introduce your kids to different cultures. Baking cookies and learning about new traditions is a great way to learn about other places around the world in an easy way that kids can understand.