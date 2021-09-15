Last Call with Nick Noble, host of WICN's 'Folk Revival'

Nick Noble, WICN’s authority on folk music, will be hosting his 700th installment of "Folk Revival" from 7 to 10 p.m. Sept. 23. Noble officially became the show’s host in November 2007, and since then has strived to share the greatest hits of the folk revival period, as well as educate listeners on the sheer breadth and diversity of the genre. For his milestone show, which coincides with the end of WICN’s Fall Fund Drive, Noble has lined up 10 local folk artists to perform live at the station’s Studio 50 recording space. Noble sat down with Last Call to talk about the show, folk music and the genre’s enduring quality.