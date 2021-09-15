Why Should You Invest Resources In Bitcoin?

Bitcoin price analysis shows that BTC is recovering well after a week. Current support is found at the $47,250 mark. Current resistance is found at the $48,800 mark. The Bitcoin price analysis reveals that the king of cryptocurrency is going through a good recovery phase days after the flash crash occurred, and the momentum is now fairly bullish. The king of cryptocurrency had gone into a cardiac arrest on the 7th of September, apparently due to a $3.7 billion liquidation. The price had fallen over seven thousand dollars in a matter of minutes, and the king was holding the lower end of the price movement since then; however, in the past couple of days, Bitcoin price is now recovering rather well, showing bullish tendencies.

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO