CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Why Should You Invest Resources In Bitcoin?

By Guest User
cryptopolitan.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvestment is the best possible way to grow your money. However, investing in stocks consumes a considerable deal of time to show fruitful outcomes. Undeniably there are ample methods that allow you to earn faster revenue by investing a considerable amount of funds. Still, you have put in a lot of effort to earn a gigantic buck in a nominal range of time. Investing in cryptocurrencies like bitcoin is the utmost potential method to earn a considerable amount of money in a nominal range of time.

www.cryptopolitan.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

This Crypto Has Gained Almost 7,000% in 2021. Should You Buy?

Find out why Fantom has posted significant gains this year. Smart contract cryptocurrency Fantom (FTM) has gained almost 7,000% since the start of this year -- even more than the popular crypto Dogecoin (DOGE). Fantom reached an all-time high of $1.93 on Sept. 9, according to CoinMarketCap data. At that point, if you'd have bought $1,000 of Fantom on January 1, it would have been worth almost $100,000.
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Financial institutions continue to flock to crypto – Binance

More financial institutions continue to turn to crypto. Zhao calls crypto multiasset class technology. CEO of Binance Crypto Exchange, Changpeng Zhao, has said that traditional financial institutions and investors have continued to flock into cryptocurrencies in recent times. Zhao said that most of these financial institutions have their sights set...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bitcoin Network#Investment#Investing#Stocks#Tesla Motors#Galaxy#Bitcoin Payments#Supply Fiat
ambcrypto.com

Why investing in Bitcoin RIGHT NOW might be a very profitable decision

In the Bitcoin market, the biggest question on any investor’s mind is this – “When should I invest?” And, that’s a fair question, especially since profitability is the only driving factor for an investor. Well, it looks like the opportunity has once again arrived since Bitcoin is at its highest...
MARKETS
newburghgazette.com

Why You Should Use the Binaryx Cryptocurrency Exchange

BTC (Bitcoin);. More cryptocurrencies are expected to be added in the future. Binaryx also supports fiat. Here you can make an online bitcoin exchange for US dollars, euros, Russian rubles, Ukrainian hryvnia, and Chinese yuan. The exchange is carried out with a low commission - only 0.7% of the transaction amount (except for Chinese yuan - 0%).
CURRENCIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
cryptopolitan.com

AMC Theatres to accept payments in Bitcoin, and major altcoins

AMC Theatres CEO has confirmed the entertainment giant will roll out the planned crypto payments service later this year. They will also support three more cryptocurrencies besides Bitcoin. Adam Aron, the chief executive officer at AMC Theatres, has confirmed the news that the world’s leading movie theater chain is planning...
BUSINESS
cryptopolitan.com

Dogecoin Price Analysis: DOGE corrects lower the $0.25 mark

Dogecoin price analysis is bullish for today. DOGE/USD rallied higher yesterday. DOGE saw a quick spike lower to $0.30. DOGE is trading bearishly on the 24-hour Dogecoin price analysis after the market recorded a quick drop to the $0.2450 region overnight. Since further upside was heavily rejected on today’s chart, we are hoping for DOGE/USD to move lower over the next 24 hours and try to retest the $0.2300 resistance next.
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Paypal ends international crypto rollout

• PayPal will accept four cryptocurrencies. • Regulators in the UK will not endorse the new crypto trading platform. The multinational payment system, PayPal, launched its cryptocurrency trading platform. This opens the way for users to buy four types of cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, and Ethereum. Now the American...
ECONOMY
The Spokesman-Review

You’ll soon be able to pay the mortgage in Bitcoin – but should you?

The nation’s second-largest mortgage lender aims to give borrowers the option to pay their mortgages in Bitcoin by the end of the year. United Wholesale Mortgage said it’ll be the first mortgage company in the U.S. to accept cryptocurrency in exchange for monthly payments. “UWM is planning to accept Bitcoin...
REAL ESTATE
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Asset That Surged More Than 8,600,000% This Year Now Listed on Coinbase

Coinbase is continuing its recent spree of listing new crypto assets by adding support for a popular Dogecoin (DOGE) copycat. The exchange’s newest addition is Shiba Inu (SHIB), a meme token that aims to be an Ethereum-based alternative to DOGE. The 47th-ranked asset by market cap was trading at $0.00000000008...
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Telcoin Price Prediction 2021-2028

Despite the impediments in the crypto sphere, optimism among cryptocurrency traders and enthusiasts has unwaveringly grown. Blockchain technology has been instrumental in developing novel financial solutions aimed at resolving primary everyday difficulties, and more than ever before, the demand for cryptocurrency innovations is on the uprise. Telcoin (TEL) is one of these financial products seeking to transform global remittances.
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Shiba Inu rises 35% while Dogecoin drops 5.8%

• The Shiba Inu token is trading today at $0.000008541 with a rise of 29 percent in 24 hours. • Cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin have increased in adoption with the announcements of the Central American governments. Shiba Inu, one of the most talked-about cryptocurrencies in 2021, is back in trend...
STOCKS
Fortune

Shiba Inu coin soars more than 30% on Coinbase debut

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. Shiba Inu, the China-based meme coin that looks to follow in the paw prints of Dogecoin, spiked more than 34% Friday after it began trading on Coinbase. The coin’s market cap jumped from $2.3...
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

The Crypto-Boom and Its Influence on Sports Betting

The cryptocurrency frenzy seems to have taken over the entire world. What was a simple idea just a few years ago turned into one of the most lucrative phenomena of the past decade. Nowadays, more and more businesses are accepting cryptocurrencies as a method of payment. People are buying clothes, food, and even real estate with Bitcoin. What is more, they are even using this new-age currency to place bets.
GAMBLING
cryptopolitan.com

Bitcoin price analysis: BTC recovered to $48,380

Bitcoin price analysis shows that BTC is recovering well after a week. Current support is found at the $47,250 mark. Current resistance is found at the $48,800 mark. The Bitcoin price analysis reveals that the king of cryptocurrency is going through a good recovery phase days after the flash crash occurred, and the momentum is now fairly bullish. The king of cryptocurrency had gone into a cardiac arrest on the 7th of September, apparently due to a $3.7 billion liquidation. The price had fallen over seven thousand dollars in a matter of minutes, and the king was holding the lower end of the price movement since then; however, in the past couple of days, Bitcoin price is now recovering rather well, showing bullish tendencies.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy