CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Back to Life: Season Three? Has the HBO TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

tvseriesfinale.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAiring on the Showtime cable channel in the United States, Back to Life was created by Daisy Haggard and is written by Haggard and Laura Solon. The show stars Haggard, Geraldine James, Richard Durden, Adeel Akhtar, Jo Martin, Jamie Michie, Christine Bottomley, Juliet Cowan, and Imogen Gurney. After 18 years behind bars, Miri Matteson (Haggard) returns home and stumbles back into adult life in the coastal town she once knew. The mystery of her past continues to follow her and she forms a friendship with Billy (Akhtar), who cares for the elderly woman next door. The second season picks up three weeks after the first season’s finale and Miri continues to reconcile with her past while trying to assimilate and make a new life for herself post-incarceration.

tvseriesfinale.com

Comments / 0

Related
seattlepi.com

'Real Time With Bill Maher' Renewed by HBO for Two Seasons Through 2024

“Real Time With Bill Maher” has been renewed by HBO for two more seasons. The “politically incorrect” talk show, hosted by the eponymous comedian and satirist, will air on the premium cabler through 2024 and will be available to stream on HBO Max. “After 19 seasons, ‘Real Time With Bill...
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

TV’s Cops Has Been Resurrected For New Season Over A Year After Cancellation

Before Cops was canceled last year amid nationwide protests following the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others at the hands of law enforcement, the show was a fixture of reality TV, running for 32 seasons on Fox before getting picked up by Spike TV (prior to its Paramount rebranding). And in a move that’s sure to delight some and enrage others, Cops is being resurrected for a 33rd season, but in a slightly different format than fans are accustomed to.
TV SERIES
daytimeconfidential.com

Gossip Girl Reboot Renewed For Season 2 on HBO Max

HBO Max has renewed Gossip Girl for a second season. During its first weekend on the platform, the reboot earned record viewership, trended at number one on Twitter, got 15 billion impressions on social media overall, and garnered 5.2 billion impressions from TikTok content inspired by the show. The reboot's...
TV SERIES
marketresearchtelecast.com

The series that is all the rage on Netflix worldwide, but has already been canceled

We live in an era in which we have multiple titles for our entertainment a few steps away and from the comfort of our homes, and the preferred place for most users to find what they are looking for is the streaming service Netflix. They recently added to their catalog the fourth season of Good Girls, but unfortunately there won’t be a fifth as it was canceled.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daisy Haggard
Person
Adeel Akhtar
Person
Geraldine James
cartermatt.com

Good Trouble season 4: Is it renewed, canceled at Freeform?

Following tonight’s huge, 90-minute finale, can we expect a Good Trouble season 4 renewal at Freeform? Can we be legitimately excited about that?. It goes without saying, of course, that we would like to see more of this show on the air. It’s one of the longest-running franchises in the history of this network — remember that back when Callie and Mariana made their debut on The Fosters, technically this show was airing on ABC Family. This is one of the few shows on the network with this sort of continuity across different eras. Whenever it does conclude, we want it to have a proper final season and a real opportunity to take a bow!
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Unsolved Mysteries: Season Three Renewal for Netflix Reboot Series

Unsolved Mysteries is returning to Netflix with new episodes. The reboot series has been renewed for a third season, which will air during Summer 2022. This reboot is a new take on the classic series which was hosted by Robert Stack. The original aired on NBC for nine seasons (1987-97) before moving to CBS for two short seasons (1997-99). It was subsequently revived on Lifetime (2001-02) and later, on Spike TV (2008-10).
TV SERIES
asapland.com

Glitch Season 3 Original Has Been Renewed In 2019

Glitch Season 2 released on November 2017. Till that day we did not have any information about Glitch. But Now, Glitch, the Australian TV Show comes back after two years. Makers have decided to release Glitch Season 3 on Netflix. Let’s see the everything about Glitch Season 3. We will...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

On the Verge season 2: Is it renewed, canceled over at Netflix?

Following the premiere of season 1 today, can you expect an On the Verge season 2 renewal at Netflix? Or, are we likely at the end of the road?. There are, of course, a number of things that could play into the long-term future, but should start by noting that for now, nothing is altogether set in stone. Netflix hasn’t renewed the show as of yet, but they also haven’t thrown down the metaphorical guillotine, either.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo#Life Tv#Tv Streaming#Streaming Tv#Live Tv#Showtime#Dvr#Telly
tvseriesfinale.com

The Ms. Pat Show: Season Two; BET+ Comedy TV Series Renewed

The Ms. Pat Show is not going anywhere anytime soon. The comedy premiered in August, and it quickly rose in popularity on BET+, leading to a renewal. Season two will consist of 10 episodes, and the cast is all returning for the newly ordered episodes. Patricia “Ms. Pat” Williams, J....
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

If the age of blockbuster TV is over, the coming season has not been informed

Game of Thrones' series finale in 2019 was supposed to signal the end of water-cooler shows that appealed to a massive audience. But, says James Poniewozik, "there is evidence that event TV is not dead, even if 'events no longer involve us all gathering around our TV sets at 9 p.m. on Sundays. Since the end of Thrones, we’ve seen the rise of the next generation of streaming platforms, which provided a direct pipeline from the biggest megatainment companies to the screens in your living room and in your pocket. Disney in particular has driven this change. Its engulfing of the Star Wars and Marvel franchises put two of the movies’ biggest universes into one company, and Disney+ promptly started turning them into TV. It was not long ago that the appearance of a Star Wars or superhero entertainment was a rare treat; now it’s a Wednesday. (Still to come this year: a series built around Star Wars’ Boba Fett and one about the Avengers’ Hawkeye.) The platform showed that, even in the difficult-to-quantify world of streaming, the right TV series can get a mass audience chattering. But Disney+ shows got big by aiming small. That is, they worked best when they fit their big-screen universes into packages that worked for serial TV — intimate, conversational or (relatively) quiet — rather than two hours of movie-house pyrotechnics. So WandaVision moved a peripheral Avengers story line onto a series of classic-TV sets, recreating period sitcoms from half a century to tell a story of grief. (It was less effective, in fact, when it built to an action climax — that is, when it tried to be a Marvel movie.) The Mandalorian built on the old-time Western element already present in Star Wars to make a gunslinger-and-sidekick bromance. Loki portioned out the superpowered ham of Tom Hiddleston’s film performance in a playful sci-fi story that prioritized talk over effects. Of course, Disney had the advantage of making big TV from already-big intellectual property that it owned. It’s pointless by now to distinguish whether Marvel and Star Wars are movie universes that extend to TV or vice versa; the shows and films are just tributaries in a giant network of content, each promoting the other. The drawback of TV’s new blockbusters, then, may be that they’re doomed to become more like the movies’ blockbusters: dragon-like in scale, mouse-like in creative ambition, at least when it comes to anything that doesn’t involve an established brand. Efforts by other outlets to world-build original genre franchises, like HBO’s labyrinthine steampunk serial The Nevers, have been less successful."
TV SERIES
justjaredjr.com

HBO Max Cancels 'genera+ion' After Only 1 Season

Sad news for all of the fans of genera+ion on HBO Max…. THR confirms that the LGBTQ+ dramedy has been canceled after only one season on the streaming service. The series starred Nathanya Alexander, Chloe East, Nava Mau, Lukita Maxwell, Haley Sanchez, Uly Schlesinger, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Chase Sui Wonders, Justice Smith and Martha Plimpton, and followed a diverse group of high school students whose exploration of modern sexuality (devices and all) tests deeply entrenched beliefs about life, love and the nature of family in their conservative community.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Scenes from a Marriage: Season One Ratings

The original Scener ur ett äktenskap mini-series won multiple awards and has inspired filmmakers for decades. Will this modern version from HBO come to a close after five episodes (like the original) or, could the story continue on in some way? Could Scenes from a Marriage be renewed for a second season, with a new story and/or cast? Stay tuned.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
BBC
tvseriesfinale.com

Succession: Season Three; HBO Sets Drama’s Return Date

Succession is returning for its third season to HBO next month, and the cable channel has revealed more about what will happen next. The drama series revolves around the powerful and dysfunctional Roy family and stars Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen, Peter Friedman, J. Smith-Cameron, Dagmara Dominczyk, Justine Lupe, David Rasche, Fisher Stevens, Hiam Abbass, Arian Moayed, Harriet Walter, James Cromwell, Natalie Gold, Juliana Canfield, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Zoë Winters and Jeannie Berlin. Additional cast members include Alexander Skarsgård, Sanaa Lathan, Linda Emond, Jihae, Adrien Brody, Hope Davis, and Dasha Nekrasova.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Back to Life: Season Two Ratings

The Back to Life series was renewed for a second season back in 2019 but, due to pandemic delays, it hasn’t aired until now. The show originates from BBC in the UK so it likely doesn’t cost Showtime much to air and the creator and star, Daisy Haggard, also has a clear idea for season three. Will Back to Life be cancelled or renewed? Stay tuned.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Love Life’ Season 2: Teaser & Premiere Date For HBO Max Series

HBO Max will debut the first three episodes of season 2 of Love Life on Thurs. Oct. 28 with the focus shifting to a new singleton, Marcus Watkins (Emmy Award nominee, William Jackson Harper), who has just exited a years-long relationship with the woman he thought was going to be his person. After the rug is pulled out from under him, he finds himself back on the single scene in search of the romantic fulfillment he thought he had already found. The ten-episode season continues with three episodes on Nov. 4 and concludes with four episodes on Nov. 11. Other cast includes series stars: Jessica Williams, Punkie Johnson, and Chris “Comedian CP” Powell; and recurring guest stars Arian Moayed, Leslie Bibb, Steven Boyer, and John Earl Jelks. Season 1’s Anna Kendrick, Zoë Chao, Peter Vack, Sasha Compére, and Nick Thune will also appear. Keith David will serve as the narrator of season 2. Love Life season two is co-showrun by creator Sam Boyd, Bridget Bedard, and Rachelle Williams. Boyd, Bedard, and Williams serve as executive producers with Kendrick, William Harper, Paul Feig, and Dan Magnante. It’s produced by Lionsgate Television and Feigco Entertainment. Watch the teaser trailer for Love Life above.
TV SERIES
POPSUGAR

Only Murders in the Building Has Been Renewed, So What Will the Season 2 Mystery Be?

Only Murders in the Building season one is still airing, but we're already set to return to The Arconia. On Tuesday, Hulu announced that the series has been renewed for season two. The show, which stars Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short, follows a group of residents living in New York City who make the shocking discovery that one of their neighbors has been murdered. After bonding over their shared love of a true-crime podcast, Gomez, Martin, and Short's characters decide to get to the bottom of the mystery while creating their own podcast. We're already a few episodes in, but the murder mystery has already captivated viewers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
tvseriesfinale.com

Luther: Idris Elba to Star in New Netflix Feature Film Based on British TV Series

Luther is getting a new lease on life. The British TV series will now head to Netflix with a new feature film in the works. Idris Elba is returning to star as detective John Luther for the movie and he is being joined by Cynthia Erivo and Andy Serkis. Jamie Payne is set to direct the film with Neil Cross writing the script for the project.
TV & VIDEOS
tvseriesfinale.com

The Amber Ruffin Show: Season Two; Peacock Renews Late-Night Series

The Amber Ruffin Show is returning for a second season. Peacock has ordered more episodes of the topical late-night series featuring the comedian. The first season’s finale will be released this Friday and season two is set to launch on October 8th. Peacock revealed more about the series in a...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy