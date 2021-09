We have more data today on the state of the US economy. US retail sales will give more information on how much goods consumption is slowing as the effect of the stimulus checks fade. Very strong US goods consumption has been a key driver behind the global manufacturing overheating and pressure on global freight. Car sales has been weak (partly due to low inventories and bottle necks in production) but it is more interesting how the retail sales ‘control group’, which excludes autos, gas and food services, is developing. We look for a continued gradual decline in coming months.

TRAFFIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO