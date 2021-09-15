Preview: Flamenco guitarist Grisha Goryachev in Keene Valley
Todd MoePreview: Flamenco guitarist Grisha Goryachev in Keene Valley. One of the world's best Flamenco guitarists is coming to the Adirondacks this weekend. Russian-born Flamenco guitar virtuoso Grisha Goryachev brings his brand of traditional and modern Flamenco guitar to a concert this Saturday, Sept. 18 at the Keene Valley Congregational Church, beginning at 7:30 pm. He'll also present a flamenco workshop for music students at Keene Valley Central school.www.northcountrypublicradio.org
