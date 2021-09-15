CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Keene Valley, NY

Preview: Flamenco guitarist Grisha Goryachev in Keene Valley

North Country Public Radio
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTodd MoePreview: Flamenco guitarist Grisha Goryachev in Keene Valley. One of the world's best Flamenco guitarists is coming to the Adirondacks this weekend. Russian-born Flamenco guitar virtuoso Grisha Goryachev brings his brand of traditional and modern Flamenco guitar to a concert this Saturday, Sept. 18 at the Keene Valley Congregational Church, beginning at 7:30 pm. He'll also present a flamenco workshop for music students at Keene Valley Central school.

www.northcountrypublicradio.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Keene Valley, NY
The Associated Press

AP PHOTOS: Haitian migrants flock to small Texas border city

Thousands of Haitian migrants flocked to a small Texas border city, presenting the Biden administration with a challenge as it tries to manage large numbers of asylum-seekers. U.S. authorities have moved to expel many of the more 12,000 migrants who were camped around a bridge in Del Rio, Texas, after crossing from Ciudad Acuña, Mexico. Officials are also trying to to block others from crossing the border from Mexico.
TEXAS STATE
ABC News

Emmys 2021: Full winners list

The biggest stars in television are being honored at the 73rd Emmy Awards on Sunday night. Cedric the Entertainer is hosting the in-person ceremony at The Event Deck at L.A. LIVE, which is located behind the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The show kicked off at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flamenco Guitar#Guitarist#Russian#Keene Valley Central

Comments / 0

Community Policy