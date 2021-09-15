CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Differential inflammation-mediated function of prokineticin 2 in the synovial fibroblasts of patients with rheumatoid arthritis compared with osteoarthritis

By Kentaro Noda
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProkineticin 2 (PK2) is a secreted protein involved in several pathological and physiological processes, including the regulation of inflammation, sickness behaviors, and circadian rhythms. Recently, it was reported that PK2 is associated with the pathogenesis of collagen-induced arthritis in mice. However, the role of PK2 in the pathogenesis of rheumatoid arthritis (RA) or osteoarthritis (OA) remains unknown. In this study, we collected synovial tissue, plasma, synovial fluid, and synovial fibroblasts (SF) from RA and OA patients to analyze the function of PK2 using immunohistochemistry, enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays, and tissue superfusion studies. PK2 and its receptors prokineticin receptor (PKR) 1 and 2 were expressed in RA and OA synovial tissues. PKR1 expression was downregulated in RA synovial tissue compared with OA synovial tissue. The PK2 concentration was higher in RA synovial fluid than in OA synovial fluid but similar between RA and OA plasma. PK2 suppressed the production of IL-6 from TNFα-prestimulated OA-SF, and this effect was attenuated in TNFα-prestimulated RA-SF. This phenomenon was accompanied by the upregulation of PKR1 in OA-SF. This study provides a new model to explain some aspects underlying the chronicity of inflammation in RA.

#Inflammatory Arthritis#Rheumatoid Arthritis#Fibroblast#Osteoarthritis#Sf#Ra#Pain5
