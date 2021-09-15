CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Purkinje cells located in the adult zebrafish valvula cerebelli exhibit variable functional responses

By Weipang Chang
Cover picture for the articlePurkinje cells are critically involved in processing the cerebellar functions by shaping and coordinating commands that they receive. Here, we demonstrate experimentally that in the adult zebrafish valvular part of the cerebellum, the Purkinje cells exhibited variable firing and functional responses and allowed the categorization into three firing classes. Compared with the Purkinje cells in the corpus cerebelli, the valvular Purkinje cells receive weak and occasional input from the inferior olive and are not active during locomotion. Together, our findings expand further the regional functional differences of the Purkinje cell population and expose their non-locomotor functionality.

