Explainable artificial intelligence based analysis for interpreting infant fNIRS data in developmental cognitive neuroscience
In the last decades, non-invasive and portable neuroimaging techniques, such as functional near infrared spectroscopy (fNIRS), have allowed researchers to study the mechanisms underlying the functional cognitive development of the human brain, thus furthering the potential of Developmental Cognitive Neuroscience (DCN). However, the traditional paradigms used for the analysis of infant fNIRS data are still quite limited. Here, we introduce a multivariate pattern analysis for fNIRS data, xMVPA, that is powered by eXplainable Artificial Intelligence (XAI). The proposed approach is exemplified in a study that investigates visual and auditory processing in six-month-old infants. xMVPA not only identified patterns of cortical interactions, which confirmed the existent literature; in the form of conceptual linguistic representations, it also provided evidence for brain networks engaged in the processing of visual and auditory stimuli that were previously overlooked by other methods, while demonstrating similar statistical performance.www.nature.com
Comments / 0