Activation of β3-adrenoceptor increases the number of readily releasable glutamatergic vesicle via activating Ca/calmodulin/MLCK/myosin II pathway in the prefrontal cortex of juvenile rats

By Xing Wang
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is well known that β3-adrenoceptor (β3-AR) in many brain structures including prefrontal cortex (PFC) is involved in stress-related behavioral changes. SR58611A, a brain-penetrant β3-AR subtypes agonist, is revealed to exhibit anxiolytic- and antidepressant-like effects. Whereas activation of β3-AR exerts beneficial effects on cognitive function, the underlying cellular and molecular mechanisms have not been fully determined. In this study, whole cell patch-clamp recordings were employed to investigate the glutamatergic transmission of layer V/VI pyramidal cells in slices of the rat PFC. Our result demonstrated that SR58611A increased AMPA receptor-mediated excitatory postsynaptic currents (AMPAR-EPSCs) through activating pre-synaptic β3-AR. SR58611A enhanced the miniature EPSCs (mEPSCs) and reduced paired-pulse ratio (PPR) of AMPAR-EPSCs suggesting that SR58611A augments pre-synaptic glutamate release. SR58611A increased the number of readily releasable vesicle (N) and release probability (Pr) with no effects on the rate of recovery from vesicle depletion. Influx of Ca2+ through L-type Ca2+ channel contributed to SR58611A-mediated enhancement of glutamatergic transmission. We also found that calmodulin, myosin light chain kinase (MLCK) and myosin II were involved in SR58611A-mediated augmentation of glutamate release. Our current data suggest that SR58611A enhances glutamate release by the Ca2+/calmodulin/MLCK/myosin II pathway.

