Blue Hill, ME

GSA boys’ soccer toughs out wins over Ellsworth, MDI

By Mike Mandell
Ellsworth American
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBLUE HILL — Making his way toward the George Stevens Academy bench, Ben Hallett was completely gassed. As he exited Tuesday’s boys’ soccer game against Mount Desert Island, Hallett, a member of the GSA boys’ soccer team, had played the bulk of two 80-minute soccer games in just over 24 hours. After going toe to toe with energetic, physical Ellsworth and MDI teams on consecutive days, the GSA senior was completely spent.

