CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Athens, GA

No Yonder’s autofocus, And More Music News and Gossip

By Gordon Lamb
flagpole.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGONE FISHIN’: After such an optimistic season of booking, the Delta Variant Pledge Season is really running amok, and cancellations are beginning to roll in steadily. In addition to the postponed Wildwood Revival (originally scheduled for Friday, Oct. 8–Sunday, Oct. 10), newly removed from your calendar are AthFest Music & Arts Festival (Friday, Sept. 24–Sunday, Sept. 26), the North Georgia Folk Festival (Oct. 9), and LatinxFest (Oct. 9). Potentially rescheduled is the Dexter Romweber show at Flicker (Saturday, Sept. 18), but no new date is set yet. Anyone who purchased advanced tickets for the Romweber-Subsonics bill will have those tickets honored on the new date.

flagpole.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
95.5 FM WIFC

New music roundup: Glass Animals, BLACKPINK’s Lisa and more

Here are some notable new tracks to take you through the weekend:. Glass Animals has released their new single, “I Don’t Wanna Talk (I Just Wanna Dance).” Frontman Dave Bayley says the song was inspired by pandemic and needing to find an outlet to let off some steam. “I want people to switch their devices off, put this song on, close their eyes, and have that release for a moment,” he says.
THEATER & DANCE
flagpole.com

Flagpole Premieres: Sloan Brothers, “Oh, Gertie Girl!”

If you frequented music venues prior to the pandemic’s onset, chances are you’ve spotted Sloan Simpson setting up to record a show for his audio archive, Southern Shelter. Being recorded by him is essentially a rite of passage for local musicians, and his dedication to archiving has accumulated into thousands and thousands of files that span over two decades.
ATHENS, GA
thelastmixedtape.com

TLMT’s The Week Featuring New Music by April, Sophie Doyle Ryder, Halli & more

Twisted, contorting electronic sound of Halli’s ‘Shit I Almost Said I Love You’ creates layers through space, tense performance and sonically warping production. High stylization and rich in emotive backbone, April’s latest offering ‘Piece Of Me’ is a depthful slice of atmospheric alt-pop that continues the artists growing momentum. Shiv...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Entertainment
Athens, GA
Entertainment
City
Athens, GA
avantmusicnews.com

Music and More Reviews

Dave Liebman Expansions – Selflessness: The Music of John Coltrane (Dot Time Records, 2021) Matthew Shipp / Whit Dickey – Reels (Burning Ambulance Music, 2021) Caroline Davis – Portals, Vol. 1: Mourning (Sunnyside Recordings, 2021)
MUSIC
Florida Weekly

Southern Rock acts will headline casino festival

The Southern Fried Swamp Jam Festival is set for Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee. Sponsored by Galeana Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, the day-long event will feature six full-length, outdoor concerts with additional entertainment in the Zig Zag Lounge, as well as a truck and bike show, a large vendor section and a variety of food trucks.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Nance
Person
Bob Dylan
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Faith No More's tour is canceled including St. Louis Music Park date

Update: Faith No More has canceled its tour, which was coming to St. Louis Music Park on Sept. 16. The band tweeted the news. Earlier update: Proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test with 72 hours of showtime is required for entry to Faith No More’s concert Sept. 16 at St. Louis Music Park.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NEWS10 ABC

“More Music Less Violence”

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Some local artists are using the power of music to address the rise in crime in the Capital Region this year. Mario Johnson, also known as DJ Hollyw8d, is usually behind his turntables. He and a few others created a new pop up event called “More Music Less Violence,” the title speaking for itself. “It’s really important to build in the community and have people come together especially because music is a universal language…Using music to push a positive message into the environment and for the next generation to come,” says Mario.
ALBANY, NY
Hello Magazine

Adele turns heads in show-stopping outfit during date with boyfriend Rich Paul

Adele is notoriously private and rarely shares photos on social media so when she did over the weekend, her fans went wild!. The Hello hitmaker took to Instagram on Sunday to share a series of pictures of herself looking fantastic in a figure-flattering black gown with white puffed sleeves, which had been taken at an event where she attended with her boyfriend Rich Paul.
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music News#Autofocus#Yonder#Musical Language#Latinxfest#Romweber Subsonics#Americana#Noyonderband Bandcamp Com#The Rolling Stones#Theater#Angle#Moeke Records#Glow#Nomenclature#Pinkest#Corsican#Hunger Anthem
hiphopwired.com

Comedian & Actor Anthony “A.J.” Johnson Reportedly Dead At 56

Anthony Johnson, also known as A.J. Johnson, is reportedly dead according to still unconfirmed reports. Johnson was known for making comedic turns in a number of hit films and televisions shows, drawing on his Southern Californian roots. Johnson was born May 5, 1965 and raised in Compton, Calif. Although he...
COMPTON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gossip
NewsBreak
Music
hotnewhiphop.com

Fat Joe Reveals Verzuz Had "A Bag" For Him & Ja Rule

Since Fat Joe and Ja Rule stepped off the stage following their Verzuz battle on Tuesday night, Joe has done nothing but sing the praises of his fellow New York rapper and Verzuz competitor. Despite the controversy surrounding Joe's Lil Mo comments and the whirlwind that was the Nelly/Ashanti hug, (as well as yet another Verzuz appearance from the undefeated Jadakiss), Joe's focus has remained on making sure Ja gets his flowers while he can still smell them.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy