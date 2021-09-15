No Yonder’s autofocus, And More Music News and Gossip
GONE FISHIN’: After such an optimistic season of booking, the Delta Variant Pledge Season is really running amok, and cancellations are beginning to roll in steadily. In addition to the postponed Wildwood Revival (originally scheduled for Friday, Oct. 8–Sunday, Oct. 10), newly removed from your calendar are AthFest Music & Arts Festival (Friday, Sept. 24–Sunday, Sept. 26), the North Georgia Folk Festival (Oct. 9), and LatinxFest (Oct. 9). Potentially rescheduled is the Dexter Romweber show at Flicker (Saturday, Sept. 18), but no new date is set yet. Anyone who purchased advanced tickets for the Romweber-Subsonics bill will have those tickets honored on the new date.flagpole.com
