When does earned income not consider martial property?

The date of filing, otherwise known as “date of commencement” is generally considered the date your earnings would start to be classified as your separate property. If you had earnings that accrued prior to date of commencement but paid afterward, they would likely be considered “marital”. For further clarification, I suggest you reach out to a New York divorce attorney to discuss your situation in detail, and to be advised accordingly. Good luck!

