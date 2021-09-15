Cornhole Tourney for ACCEPT Oct. 9

830 OG Cornhole (Atascosa County) will host two tournaments on Saturday, Oct. 9 for the ACCEPT program at St. Andrew Parish Hall. The first will be a double elimination singles tournament starting at 11 a.m. and will cost $20. The second will be a bring- yourown partner double elimination tournament that starts at 2:30 p.m. and will cost $50 per team. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top two finishers in each tournament. Registration can be done by downloading the Scoreholio app and searching “St. Andrew’s ACCEPT,” then clicking Register. They will also have a raffle for a set of cornhole boards generously donated by Adrian Garcia/JAM Boards. Twenty-five tickets will be sold for $25 each. Various raffles will also take place.