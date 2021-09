Ladies, grab a friend and be part of the fun at “Coffee & Canvas” on Sunday, Sept. 26. The event will take place from 1-3 p.m. at Pleasant Perk Coffee House, located at 1507 W. Goodwin in Pleasanton. Join them for a late brunch, paint and sip on coffee for $30. Bring your masks and they will also provide face coverings for after the brunch.