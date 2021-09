First Baptist Church in Pleasanton will have Jonathan Mc- Comb as their guest speaker on Sunday, Sept. 26 during the 10:50 a.m. morning worship service. McComb lost his family in the Wimberley flood of May of 2015. He is a deacon at First Baptist Church, Corpus Christi and will share about how his faith in God helped him through this life changing experience. Everyone is cordially invited to this special time of testimony and worship.